When tragedy strikes close to home the right thing to do is try to help out in any way one can. The Fulton County and Marshall County football teams and schools, have decided what they can do is hold a fundraiser to help support those who have been impacted by the recent flooding in Waverly, Tennessee.
The fundraiser will be held at the football game Friday night, Aug. 26, when the Marshals travel to Fulton County. Marshall head football coach Steve Etheridge, posted a tweet on his personal Twitter page giving further details on what they are accepting as donations.
Items on that list consist of personal hygiene items, basic cleaning supplies, fresh water, non-perishable food items and much more.
The devastating floods in Waverly have left residence without a place to live, fresh clothes to change into and some are now grieving the loss of loved ones. Officials say the latest death toll count as of Tuesday is at least 21 total lives lost according to The Tennessean.
In the Tweet, Etheridge says “MCHS Football Fans, the folks down in Waverly, TN need our help. Flooding has caused major damage and many people have lost everything. Let’s gather up some goods and take them to the game Friday. All goods will be delivered to the folks in Waverly the next day.”
When asked what prompted the decision to host the fundraiser, Fulton County Head Coach James Bridges said it stemmed from seeing South Fulton host their own.
“I called Marshall County coach and asked if they would be willing to help and they jumped on board and ran with it,” Bridges told The Sun. “We’ve got a big travel trailer and we’re just going to fill it full of everything we can get and pull it behind my truck on Saturday after Coaches Corner and deliver it to them.”
Word has spread as more teams commit to hold fundraisers and lend their support. Coach Josh Smith at Calloway County Middle School reached out to Bridges and told him that his people would be bringing donations to their game on Thursday night.
“They (the team) have started bringing in cases of water, that’s one of the big things I told the team they (Waverly citizens) would need,” said Bridges. “We’ve already had one local church in the community donate $500 that we can use to purchase supplies.”
On the Marshall side, Etheridge told The Sun it started out as a simple Tweet and has turned into a class competition to see which class of students can contribute the most donations.
“There’s a bigger purpose here besides a football game,” said Etheridge. “I expect my team to come out and play their hardest, but at the end of the night there are bigger things that also need attention.”
Both coaches agree that while there is still a football game to be played, they hope their players and the community will see the bigger picture and realize there are ways of helping out fellow small town neighbors.
