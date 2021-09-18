In his rookie season with the Southern Illinois Miners, it didn’t take Paducah native Ian Walters long to make a name for himself and earn the title of starting third baseman with the first few weeks of action.
“It was everything and more that I could have asked for with my first year in professional baseball,” Walters told The Sun. “Mike Pinto allowed me to start my career, and luckily I went out there and had success early, so I was able to stick around and get that everyday spot at third.”
Playing 149 games — a Major League lengths worth between his college and professional games in 2021, Walters finished his season with a .286 batting average per Baseball-Reference. He has also collected five home runs, two triples, and a stunning 20 doubles in 366 plate appearances and 316 at-bats.
“It was a lot of fun, especially meeting all the new guys, all the guys who have played in affiliated ball, and the ones who were in the same position as me,” Walters said. “It’s nice hearing a lot of different stories, learning a lot of new things from guys that have been all over the place.”
The former 2016 Mustang went on to play at Rend Lake College before heading to SIU-Carbondale. As a Saluki, he played three years collegiately, hitting .262 with nine home runs, 40 RBIs, seven doubles, three triples, and 10 stolen bases in 13 attempts in over 60 games as a fifth-year senior in 2021.
“It was enjoyable, and I learned a lot,” he said. “It got me started to where I can take that knowledge and move forward with it in the future.”
Walters’ teammates ranged from California to New Jersey to Venezuela, Curaçao, and the Dominican Republic.
Each with a story, a dream, and a goal to play professional baseball.
Despite the Marion, IL-based Frontier League organization having a stellar lineup that included Walters, the new postseason playoffs — which erased the wild card — kept the Miners from continuing on this year.
With his first season in the books with the MLB Partner League, Walters looks forward to what comes next with the Miners.
He even joked about thinking Pinto, the Chief Operating Officer and Manager of the Miners, liked him a little.
“I plan to go back to the Miners and see what I do there unless I get some call from an affiliated team,” he said. “So hopefully, I’ll be back there and try to keep continuing to stay consistent and have more success to try and keep moving up.”
The Frontier League began in 1993 and has been the longest-running independent baseball league in North America. In the fall of 2020, the League became a partner with Major League Baseball and continues to grow the game, shining a light on professional players to get to the biggest show in the game.
