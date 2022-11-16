For Mayfield’s Tripp Gibson, baseball has always played a significant role in his life. As a kid, Gibson dreamed of stepping across the chalked white lines and playing professional baseball at the highest level under the lights and cheering fans.

Although he decided to stop playing the game he loved, life’s journey led him down a path that would allow him to step across the chalked white lines under the lights and cheering fans as a Major League Baseball umpire. Gibson’s path led him straight into MLB’s history books during the 2022 World Series as the Houston Astros completed only the second no-hitter in World Series history, which dates back to 1903.

