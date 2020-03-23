Fristoe focused on Tilghman, as possible draft stoppage looms

Jackson Fristoe’s senior year was supposed to be special.
Coming off of a trip to Major League Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline and his recommitment from the University of Kentucky, and subsequent signing, to Mississippi State University, there has been rampant speculation that the 19-year old, 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-handed pitcher, who also plays both corner infield positions, would be hearing his name called this June during the MLB Draft.
But, Fristoe’s senior season is on hold, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s even talk that the MLB Draft might be postponed.
Still, though, he has bigger fish to fry.
“My first priority is this team and this season,” said Tilghman’s lone senior, who because of the limited contact the coaches can have with the team during the KHSAA’s rapidly-mandated dead period, has taken on the mantle of making sure his teammates remain ready for a game, if and when the time comes for one. “(If) that’s fully out of the picture, then we can focus on some different things. But, as of now, it’s just keeping my same routine and taking care of this team, first.”
In the two weeks leading up to the stoppage, Fristoe said he was pleased with the direction his team was headed in.
“I thought we were looking really good,” Fristoe said. “When we played Calloway the other day (last Saturday in a scrimmage), I thought we were really disciplined. Everybody was picking up signs (and) playing small-ball. That’s pretty much how we were going to play this year, because we don’t have all the seniors and juniors (like the last two years) who were going to pick us up and carry us hitting. We were having to execute bunts, hit-and-runs, stuff like that, just to win games. From what I saw, we were doing real well.”
Then, the news came.
“It’s disappointing,” Fristoe said. “You worked so hard to get to this point. You have a routine leading up to everything. It was unfortunate that it had to be three or four days before the season that it got called off. We were all excited about it. We were talking for months about how much fun it was going to be, about how good we were going to be (and) how excited we were. It sucks that it had to be close to the season that it got called off, but it is what it is.”
Fristoe, who went 3-2 with two saves, a 2.65 ERA, 61 strikeouts and 26 walks in 34 1/3 innings in 2019, had occasional issues with control his first three seasons.
After his stint at the pipeline camp, as well as natural growth and maturing, Fristoe said the lead up to this season felt different than it had before.
“This is the best I’ve ever felt,” he said. “I was really commanding well. Pretty much every off-speed pitch was located well. Holding runners was good. Everything was really smooth on the mound. Pretty much everything was moving the way I wanted it to.”
Fristoe, who has always been vocal in one way or another, has been able to successfully channel it these last few months into his leadership.
“It’s been good this year to be the leader,” Fristoe said. “It’s good that I know what I can do to help these kids. A lot of the underclassmen are stepping up, just with their experience from playing. It’s not really that hard to be a leader with these guys, just because they buy into it so much. They’re going to listen to anything I’m saying, or that anybody else is saying, to try and help them understand. This group of guys is special just because everybody wants to be the best they can be. It’s been really easy to be a leader for these guys.”
Sophomore southpaw West coming along
Justin West, Tilghman’s ace, was feeling good, too, about where things were going.
The sophomore, who was also Tilghman’s goalkeeper for the first half of the fall, was completely on the mend after suffering a major facial injury during a soccer match against McCracken County in September.
“I thought everything was going pretty good,” said West, who went 8-2 with two saves, a 1.31 ERA, 69 strikeouts and seven walks in 48 innings a season ago. “We were really doing different stuff as a team, and we really bonded as a team during the offseason. I thought we had a good chance this year.”
Buy-in good for Blue Tornado with new staff
For first-year Tilghman coach Tremayne Donald and his staff — none of whom are holdovers from Chris Johnson’s six-year tenure with the Blue Tornado — there was a great deal of “hurry up and wait” when the season came to its sudden halt.
“We were feeling really good,” said Donald, who was faced with the task of finding ways for younger players to replace six collegiately-bound boys, including five Division I signees. “It was finally our time to be on the stage.”
With any coaching change, especially one where an entire coaching staff is overhauled, there sometimes exists some friction early on. Donald said the buy-in from the Blue Tornado was overwhelmingly good, especially with the implementation of a new practice regime and a winter weightlifting program.
One of Tilghman’s utilitymen who has had to adjust to a new role, too, is junior John Kiebler. He spent 2019 on both sides of the battery, as well as in several positions besides. But this year, Kiebler was set to replace All-Purchase shortstop Eric Riffe (Western Kentucky University) on the left side of the infield.
“I was just trying to do the best for my team, where I could either be the catcher, shortstop or pitcher,” said Kiebler, who hit .295 with five doubles and 14 RBIs in 33 games last season. “I’m just trying to work on my game and just trying to help the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.