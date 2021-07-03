There have been many talented baseball players who call Paducah home. But, like former Paducah Tilghman graduates Steve Finley and Terry Shumpert, Jackson Fristoe is making a name for himself on the collegiate playing field.
In his first season with Mississippi State, former Blue Tornado ace Fristoe traveled to Omaha with his Bulldogs and came back as a national champion.
“It was crazy because it didn’t settle in until yesterday when we got back,” Fristoe told The Sun Friday. “When it was all happening the other night, it was so crazy, and everything was happening so fast. It was unreal. It felt like three home games because it was 90% State fans at every game. The fans brought the energy.”
After 129 years of playing college baseball, Mississippi State claimed its first national championship in any team sport on Wednesday night, defeating Vanderbilt’s powerhouse. With the final win against Vandy, the Bulldogs secured their 50th win for a 50-18 record.
The son of Laura and Robert Fristoe became a dominating force in the local area from an early age, playing for Paducah Middle School as a fifth-grader and continued to have success into high school years, starting varsity in seventh grade.
He earned first-team Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-America as a junior and second-team Perfect Game Preseason All-America as a senior. He lettered six times under former PTHS head coach Chris Johnson and was named team captain for his senior year under current coach Tremayne Donald before the season’s cancellation due to the pandemic.
“Not having a senior season was tough just because we didn’t know what was going on with COVID when it started,” Fristoe said. “Finally getting a championship under the belt, playing for probably one of the best college teams ever after not having that senior season was the most fun I’ve ever had. It was great to get back to it and back to the fans with baseball going back to normal.”
Despite losing his senior season, Fristoe made the most of his time. Daily workouts and throwing programs kept his arm healthy, flexible and strong through the uncertainties of COVID-19. During his last year at Tilghman in 2019, he posted a 3-1 record in 30 innings for a 2.57 ERA with 53 strikeouts while allowing only 13 hits, 11 earned runs and 25 walks. He also batted .367 with 40 hits, 36 RBIs with nine doubles, six triples, and three home runs.
“Because of COVID, we didn’t know what was going on, so throughout quarantine, I kept working out,” Fristoe said. “Trying to stay healthy and trying to keep getting better. Pitching mechanics was pretty much the main goal, and I think when I came to school, I was in really good shape just because of how much time I had to start working out and do as much as I wanted over quarantine.
“My first appearance on the mound for State was in Texas, and I couldn’t even tell you how many people were there,” he said. “It was in Globe Life Field against Texas Tech. So for that to be my first appearance since basically my junior year of high school, from Paducah, Kentucky, to Globe Life Field in our third game of the year, it was crazy.”
Against Texas Tech on Feb. 22, Fristoe started and worked three innings. He did not allow any hits or runs on 62 pitches and struck out four during his first career appearance for MSU.
“That game especially, I was probably the most nervous because it was my first (college) game,” he said. “It was so different from what I was used to.”
Fristoe threw 49 innings in his first year as a Bulldog with 68 strikeouts. He started 13 games and made 16 appearances, allowing 41 hits and 31 earned runs for a 5.69 ERA, finishing with a 3-3 record. In the College World Series, Fristoe threw an inning of work against Vanderbilt on June 28.
The Paducah native polished off the year by being named to the 2020-21 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll for his academic accomplishments off the field and was named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team roster (per Baseball America) on the field.
The 45-man roster will play an 11-game intrasquad series, with 10 games held at Appalachian League parks. The CNT consists of 30 different collegiate programs, with Fristoe and two other Bulldogs from Mississippi State.
On his achievements, Fristoe feels positive after not having his senior season at Paducah Tilghman and accomplishing such outstanding honors as a college freshman.
“It all feels really good because no senior year took away so much when it all happened,” Fristoe said. “Looking back at all the stuff I got to be able to do, got to win, or get picked for, oh man, it’s pretty cool.”
As for his mother and father, who have been by his side since day one, Fristoe gave thanks to the dedication, love and support they have given him throughout his baseball career so far.
“I can’t thank them enough, especially over quarantine and through everything. They were right there with me trying to figure it all out, and I know they are both pretty happy,” Fristoe said.
