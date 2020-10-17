GOLF
After claiming 930 All-State points during the 2020 golf season, Marshall County’s Trinity Beth (Class of 2026) has been named the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association “Ms. Golf” for this year.
Beth was a critical reason the Lady Marshals came away with dominant victories in the 2020 KGCA All-State and KHSAA State Tournaments this fall, where she respectively finished second and fourth-overall in the events. Three tournament wins and two runner-up finishes propelled her in points, as well.
Meanwhile, Marshall County senior and Mississippi State commit Jay Nimmo fell 30 points shy of 2020 “Mr. Golf,” as 2020 KHSAA runner-up and KGCA champion Rylan Wotherspoon of Cooper took the honor with 1,075 points. Nimmo’s state championship defense nearly snagged the points lead, until Wotherspoon forced the one-hole playoff.
Others to earn first or second-team honors: Marshall County’s Savannah Howell (first; Western Kentucky commit), Murray’s Mary Browder Howell (second), Marshall County’s Megan Hertter (second).
Boys First Team
Rylan Wotherspoon (2022), Cooper High School (1075 points)
Jay Nimmo (2021), Marshall County High School (1045 points)
Justin Gabbard (2021), Highlands High School (840 points)
Allan Lockwood (2021), Central Hardin High School (780 points)
Clay Pendergrass (2023), Madison Central High School (755 points)
Warren Thomis (2024), Madison Central High School (725 points)
Jackson Finney (2022), St. Xavier High School (720 points)
Jackson Hill (2022) Madisonville North Hopkins High School (675 points)
Luke Coyle (2023), Taylor County High School (645 points)
Tyler Mitts (2021), Grant County County High School (645 points)
Girls First Team
Trinity Beth (2026), Marshall County High School (930 points)
Casey Powell (2021), Paul Laurence Dunbar High School (805 points)
Savannah Howell (2022), Marshall County High School (800 points)
Macey Brown (2022), Apollo High School (755 points)
Grace Clark (2021), Shelby County High School (750 points)
Faith Martin (2021), South Warren High School (735 points)
Abbie Lee (2021), Glasgow High School (725 points)
Isabella Wiley (2023), Shelby County High School (720 points)
Macie Brown (2023), Bullitt East High School (720 points)
Abigail Sutherland (2022), Sacred Heart Academy (720 points)
Boys Second Team
Charlie Reber (2023), Bowling Green High School (635 points)
Gehrig Sexton (2022), Wayne County High School (625 points)
Logan Liles (2022), Lewis County High School (605 points)
Luke Muller (2021), Highlands High School (600 points)
Logan McCormick (2022), Montgomery County High School (585 points)
Grey Goff (2023), Lexington Christian Academy (580 points)
Ryan Butler (2021), St. Henry District High School (580 points)
Cam Roberts (2025), Pikeville High School (560 points)
Kannon Tucker (2021), Somerset High School (545 points)
C.J. Corum (2021), Clay County High School (535 points)
Girls Second Team
Madison Borders (2023), Thomas Nelson High School (715 points)
Elizabeth Eberle (2023), Madison Central High School (690 points)
McKenna Stahl (2021), South Warren High School (670 Points)
Mary Browder Howell (2021), Murray County High School (645 points)
Megan Hertter (2022), Marshall County High School (615 points)
Maddi Hudson (2023), Grant County High School (605 Points)
Mary Keene Marrs (2022), Lexington Christian Academy (595 Points)
Christy Ann Carter (2024), Lexington Christian Academy (595 Points)
Nina McMurtrey (2022), Glasgow High School (590 Points)
Grace Walker (2021), Christian Academy of Louisville (540 Points)
CROSS COUNTRY
Per officials, the 2020 KHSAA State Cross Country Meet will now be held at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course at 1054 Millersburg Road in Paris, Kentucky, on Oct. 30-31.
Originally planned for its typical location at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, a scheduling shift created by the COVID-19 pandemic forced another venue into the picture.
“We have a longstanding relationship with the park and their absolutely wonderful staff,” writes KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “But with their current focus on equestrian events combined with our need to finalize arrangements in a timely manner, this change is necessary for the 2020 state event. Thankfully, this new course offers us a great opportunity to conduct a first-class event for these students who have worked so hard this fall.”
State qualifying remains the same. If one full team enters the regional meet, one team advances. If 2-3 teams enter, two teams advance. If 4-5 teams enter, three advance. If 6-7 teams enter, four advance. If 8-10 teams enter, five advance. If 11 or more teams enter, six advance. And the top five individuals from each region not on a team still advance.
The state tournament will also have a staggered start, with three waves for each class and gender. For each region, a champion team and a runner-up team will be in the first wave, while first and second-place individuals from each region will also be in the first wave.
The second wave will contain third and fourth place teams from regions, as well as third and fourth-place individuals from each region.
The final wave will be all remaining qualifying teams, as well as the fifth-place finishers in regional competitions.
FOOTBALL
Murray quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski ran for three touchdowns on Friday night. None were as critical as his three-yarder in overtime that gave Murray the 41-34 triumph over Caldwell County in this clash of Tiger teams in Princeton.
This was a back-and-forth contest all night with the score 21-all at the half and 28-all going into the fourth. Caldwell grabbed the first lead of the fourth on a 22-yard field goal by Blake Vivrette midway through the period.
Murray received the following kickoff on its own eight, from where Xavier Biggers rumbled 26 yards. From there, Sokolowski and Brendan Dahncke took turns making short runs that ate up the clock and got into Caldwell territory. Sokolowski put Murray up with a four-yard run, but a missed extra-point kick by Caden Cain left Murray with a 34-31 lead with 1:11 to go.
With that remaining time, Caldwell made a charge at the end zone. Quarterback Russ Beshear made short passes and short runs to get his team into Murray territory. An incomplete pass with five seconds left seemed to end it, but Murray was called for roughing the passer.
Vivrette got the ball at the Murray five and nailed the 22-yard field goal to force overtime. Murray got the ball first in the extra time and Dahncke ran it five yards. A defensive encroachment penalty moved it to the two, where Sokolowski punched it in and Cain made this kick for the final score.
Needing a touchdown to keep going, Beshear ran it twice to reach the two. A switch to Baron Wells on third down only produced one yard. Caldwell would turn again to Wells on fourth down, He dove for the end zone near the right pylon. It tipped over, but the officials ruled him out of bounds short of the goal line to end it.
In addition to his rushing, Sokolowski also completed seven of his 12 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Beshear completed 15 out of 20 passes for 256 yards and three scores. Wells made nine grabs for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.