Calloway ends football season
Per social media, Calloway County has announced its 2020 high school football season is over due to COVID-19, just one week before the expected start of the KHSAA playoffs.
From coach Chris Champion, through the CCHS Football Touchdown Club:
“Football family, it is with regret that I must inform you that our season has officially ended. Like most of you, I have read the news and I have heard about other districts returning to play, and it gave me some hope.”
The Lakers (3-3) have already navigated through a mandatory two-week quarantine in the 2020 mid-season, and now the Class 4A, District 1 playoffs open on Nov. 6 with Hopkins County Central playing at Hopkinsville.
Wins against Marshall County, Hopkinsville and Madisonville-North Hopkins (and losses against Paducah Tilghman, Logan County and Murray) define a relatively strong season for the Lakers, which got intrepid defensive efforts from the likes of Timarian Bledsoe (three fumbles recovered, 4.5 sacks), Nicholas Watters (seven sacks) and Logan Emery (one interception, 48 tackles). Ten players had 20 or more tackles on the season.
Offensively, the Lakers found some balance around dual-threat quarterback Kanyon Franklin, who finished with 479 yards passing, 110 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. Zachary Orange finished as the team’s leading rusher (368 yards, two TD), and Aaron Fennel finished as the team’s leading receiver (12 catches, 162 yards, TD).
Marshall’s Bell, McCracken’s Spadafino earn COY nods
Through the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coaches Association, the KHSAA has named Marshall County boys golf coach Keith Bell and McCracken County boys track and field coach Steven Spadafino the 2020 “Coaches of the Year” in their respective sports this season.
The Marshals have been to the KHSAA boys golf tournament for the past six seasons, capped by this past season — in which senior Jay Nimmo defended his individual state crown, and his team finished third overall, highest in his seven-year tenure.
Bell and Spadafino are now eligible for sectional Coach of the Year honors by the NFHS.
Nimmo wins Golf House Junior ‘Player of the Year’
Golf House Kentucky has announced its winners of the 2020 Junior “Player of the Year” awards in Benton’s Jay Nimmo and Mount Washington’s Macie Brown.
Nimmo won his second-straight KHSAA individual title after topping Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon in a one-hole playoff at Bowling Green Country Club. One week later, he’d win the Lou Perry Tour Championship at University Club of Kentucky in Lexington, locking him in the top spot for the award and an automatic exemption into the 2021 Barbasol Junior Championship.
“I want to thank the Golf House Kentucky team for everything they have done to make an abnormal year seem as normal as possible,” Nimmo said in a statement. “They did an unbelievable job in creating a safe environment for us to play. Obviously, this year was a great year for me. I played extremely well in the summer, which propelled me to a good high school season. This culminated with a memorable win at the KHSAA State Championship.
“My future plans are to attend Mississippi State University for the next four years to study finance, as well as play golf for the Bulldogs. In the near future, I plan on playing a full winter schedule, as well as a strong summer schedule next year, which will hopefully include the U.S. Junior Amateur and the Junior PGA Championship.”
GC’s Miller named 9 & Under ‘Player of the Year’
Mayfield native and Graves County Central Elementary student Emlie Miller was recently named the Kentucky PGA Tour Junior Player of the Year in the 9 & Under division, after a terrific fall campaign on the links.
Seven tournament victories, and a runner-up finish, marked her eight-match stretch, scoring more than 1,000 points for the season title.
“My chipping and putting carried me this year,” Miller told kyjuniorgolf.org. “Other girls were longer than me, but I got a lot of strokes back on and around the greens.
“I’m really working on my full swing, especially trying to be consistent with my baby draw. Adding distance to my driver is my biggest focus right now, and I’m always trying to focus on having a positive attitude.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.