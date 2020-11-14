Tilghman football returns from quarantine
According to information from Wayne Walden, Paducah Public Schools Communications Coordinator, Paducah Tilghman football is expected to play Trigg County in the first round of the KHSAA Class 3A playoffs at McRight Field next Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.
The PTHS Homecoming Ceremony, which was postponed, will take place at 6 p.m. prior to the game.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fan attendance will be limited to the immediate family of players and participants, including cheerleaders and the Homecoming Court. No general admission tickets will be sold. Each player and participant, including cheerleaders and the Homecoming Court, will receive up to four tickets. A link will be sent via KINVO to players and participants with information about how to purchase tickets.
“Please be aware that this game may be postponed or canceled if the KHSAA, the Purchase District Health Department, or the school district sees that doing so is necessary for public health reasons,” Walden noted. “If any changes to the schedule are made, they will be announced as soon as possible.”
Marshall County football ends seasonAccording to Marshall County Athletic Director Mike Johnson, the Marshals have ended their 2020 football season — finishing 3-6 in the regular season.
“On behalf of the Marshall County High School Athletic Department, we would like to thank the community for the tremendous support during our fall sports season,” Johnson writes. “Through these challenging times, everyone has been amazing in working with us as we navigate the COVID guidelines and attempt to provide athletic opportunities for our student-athletes.
“Unfortunately, the remainder of the Marshall County High School football season will be canceled due to the number of players quarantined at this time. We are very proud of our players and coaches for their diligence in adhering to all safety protocols throughout the season, and especially for their efforts on the field. We look forward with anticipation at the strides our football program will make next year.”
Turner, Racers sign two for Class of 2021
Murray State head women’s basketball coach Rechelle Turner has announced the signing of TaKiya Howard and Claira McGowan for the 2021-22 basketball season.
Howard is a 5-10 guard from the De La Salle Institute in Chicago, Illinois, where she is a three-time All-Girls Catholic Athletic Conference White Division selection. Last season, Howard led her Meteors in rebounds and assists at 6.0 and 4.0, respectively, while also adding 13.5 points and 3.2 steals per game.
McGowan is a 5-7 combo guard from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She had a breakout season in 2019-20, where she averaged 15.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds per game and a 36% clip from 3-point range.
She is also already a member of Oakland’s 1,000-point club and is now a two-time All-Area, All-District and All-Region selection.
Amundson, Racer softball nab three for 2021Murray State softball and its longtime head coach, Kara Amundson, has officially announced the Racers’ signing class for 2021, with three players — Isabella Wilson (Troy, Missouri), Erin Lackey (Clarksville, Tennessee) and Ella Strickland (St. Louis, Missouri) — set to join the ranks next fall.
Wilson is a 5-4 utility player out of Troy Buchanan High School, and has helped the Trojans to three conference titles and an appearance in the 2018 state championship in Missouri.
Lackey is a 5-7 infielder from Clarksville High School, who — during her sophomore season — managed to hit .455 with a .546 slugging percentage while pushing her Wildcats to a 39-2 record and a district title. Her father, Brian, played baseball for Carson-Newman University in east Tennessee.
Strickland is a 5-7 shortstop from Oakville Senior High School, where she’s been a four-time first team All-District selection for the Tigers.
She was named the 2020 Suburban Yellow Division “Player of the Year” and earned all-state second team after hitting .471.
She also competes on her school’s baseball team. Her mother, Amy, played soccer for the University of Evansville, while her father, Rick, played baseball at Austin Peay before being selected by the New York Yankees in the MLB Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.