Top football performances in the First District...
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 31, MURRAY 21
BLUE TORNADO
Jack James: 15-of-28 passing, 217 yards, 2 TDs, INT
Brian Thomas: seven catches, 145 yards, 2 TDs; 11 tackles, INT, 1 FR
Shelby Nickal: 4/4 PAT, 1/1 FG
Camdon Marshall: four catches, 63 yards
Tornado defense: 6 TOs forced
TIGERS
Rowdy Sokolowski: 4-of-12 passing, 35 yards, TD, 4 INTs; 13 carries, 58 yards, TD
Brendan Dahncke: 13 carries, 81 yards, TD
Charvelle McCallister: 18 carries, 54 yards
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 56, DAVIESS COUNTY 22
MUSTANGS
Hunter Bradley: 20 carries, 331 yards, 5 TDs
Pryor Lamb: 13-of-16 passing, 169 yards, 2 TDs
Carter Roland: 14 carries, 58 yards
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 56, TRIGG COUNTY 34
ROCKETS
Xander Tabor: 11 carries, 166 yards, 4 TDs; one catch, 57 yards, TD
Luke Crider: 6-for-10 passing, 276 yards, 3 TDs, INT
Preston Turley: two catches, 108 yards, TD
Preston Morgeson: one catch, 82 yards, TD
WILDCATS
Jacob Wease: 13-for-31 passing, 2 TDs, 3 INTs
JaQuellus Martin: 10 carries, 110 yards, TD; one catch, 33 yards, TD; FR TD
Kenny Adams: two catches, 64 yards; 14 carries, 53 yards, TD
GRAVES COUNTY 48, OHIO COUNTY 41
EAGLES
John Ben Brown: 14-or-25 passing, 400 yards, 2 TDs, INT
Clint McKee: 29 carries, 173 yards, 5 TDs; four catches, 96 yards, TD
Race Richards: four catches, 96 yards
MAYFIELD 21, CALDWELL COUNTY 20
CARDINALS
Zane Cartwright: 13-of-22 passing, 172 yards, 3 TDs, INT
Kylan Galbreath: 27 carries, 143 yards
TIGERS
Russ Beshear: 16-of-27 passing, 153 yards, 2 TDs, INT
Tripp Branch: four catches, 73 yards, 2 TDs
MARSHALL COUNTY 56, BALLARD MEMORIAL 0
MARSHALS
Landon Utley: 13 carries, 101 yards, 2 TDs
Garrett Parker: four carries, 77 yards, 2 TDs
Kameron Bowerman: four carries, 16 yards, 2 TDs
BOMBERS
Logan Hargrove: nine carries, 34 yards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.