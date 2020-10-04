Top football performances in the First District...

PADUCAH TILGHMAN 31, MURRAY 21

BLUE TORNADO

Jack James: 15-of-28 passing, 217 yards, 2 TDs, INT

Brian Thomas: seven catches, 145 yards, 2 TDs; 11 tackles, INT, 1 FR

Shelby Nickal: 4/4 PAT, 1/1 FG

Camdon Marshall: four catches, 63 yards

Tornado defense: 6 TOs forced

TIGERS

Rowdy Sokolowski: 4-of-12 passing, 35 yards, TD, 4 INTs; 13 carries, 58 yards, TD

Brendan Dahncke: 13 carries, 81 yards, TD

Charvelle McCallister: 18 carries, 54 yards

MCCRACKEN COUNTY 56, DAVIESS COUNTY 22

MUSTANGS

Hunter Bradley: 20 carries, 331 yards, 5 TDs

Pryor Lamb: 13-of-16 passing, 169 yards, 2 TDs

Carter Roland: 14 carries, 58 yards

CRITTENDEN COUNTY 56, TRIGG COUNTY 34

ROCKETS

Xander Tabor: 11 carries, 166 yards, 4 TDs; one catch, 57 yards, TD

Luke Crider: 6-for-10 passing, 276 yards, 3 TDs, INT

Preston Turley: two catches, 108 yards, TD

Preston Morgeson: one catch, 82 yards, TD

WILDCATS

Jacob Wease: 13-for-31 passing, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

JaQuellus Martin: 10 carries, 110 yards, TD; one catch, 33 yards, TD; FR TD

Kenny Adams: two catches, 64 yards; 14 carries, 53 yards, TD

GRAVES COUNTY 48, OHIO COUNTY 41

EAGLES

John Ben Brown: 14-or-25 passing, 400 yards, 2 TDs, INT

Clint McKee: 29 carries, 173 yards, 5 TDs; four catches, 96 yards, TD

Race Richards: four catches, 96 yards

MAYFIELD 21, CALDWELL COUNTY 20

CARDINALS

Zane Cartwright: 13-of-22 passing, 172 yards, 3 TDs, INT

Kylan Galbreath: 27 carries, 143 yards

TIGERS

Russ Beshear: 16-of-27 passing, 153 yards, 2 TDs, INT

Tripp Branch: four catches, 73 yards, 2 TDs

MARSHALL COUNTY 56, BALLARD MEMORIAL 0

MARSHALS

Landon Utley: 13 carries, 101 yards, 2 TDs

Garrett Parker: four carries, 77 yards, 2 TDs

Kameron Bowerman: four carries, 16 yards, 2 TDs

BOMBERS

Logan Hargrove: nine carries, 34 yards

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In