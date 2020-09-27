MCCRACKEN COUNTY 45, APOLLO 21

MUSTANGS

Pryor Lamb: 15-for-23 passing, 206 yards, four TDs, two INTs

Hunter Bradley: 23 carries, 193 yards, two TDs; three catches, 66 yards

Jeremiah Hughes: five carries, 38 yards, TD; four catches, 64 yards, two TDs

Carter Roland: 12 carries, 80 yards

PADUCAH TILGHMAN 63, TRIGG COUNTY 26

BLUE TORNADO

Jack James: 11-for-15 passing, 263 yards, four TDs, INT

Malachi Rider: 13 carries, 184 yards, TD

LeBran McMullen: two carries, 75 yards, two TDs

Camdon Marshall: two carries, 72 yards, TD; three catches, 36 yards

Brian Thomas: two catches, 110 yards

WILDCATS

Kelsey Parham: 14 carries, 81 yards, TD

Kendric Adams: four catches, 91 yards, TD

Jacob Wease: 12-for-23 passing, 203 yards, three TDs

JaQuellus Martin: four catches, 55 yards

CRITTENDEN COUNTY 35, MURRAY 14

ROCKETS

Xander Tabor: 20 rushes, 63 yards, 2 TDs

Luke Crider: 9-for-21 passing, 157 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Preston Turley: three catches, 77 yards, TD

Kaleb Nesbitt: three catches, 73 yards, TD

Defense: six turnovers forced

TIGERS

Charvelle McCallister: 18 carries, 72 yards, TD

Dijon Miles: six catches, 100 yards

GRAVES COUNTY 49, BRECKINGRIDGE COUNTY 13

EAGLES

John Ben Brown: 10-for-12 passing, 198 yards, 2 TDs

Kyler Madding: four catches, 100 yards, TD

Mason Grant: four catches, 77 yards, TD

Clint McKee: 21 carries, 214 yards, five TDs

CALDWELL COUNTY 50, BALLARD MEMORIAL 8

TIGERS

Jamus Carneyhan: four rushes, 123 yards

Russ Beshear: 2-for-2 passing, 69 yards, 2 TDs

Baron Wells: one catch, 66 yards, TD; 81-yard KO return TD

BOMBERS

Aidan Riley: 25 carries, 93 yards, TD

Carson Buchanan: 15 carries, 54 yards

CALLOWAY COUNTY 14, HOPKINSVILLE 7

LAKERS

Zach Orange: 19 carries, 88 yards, TD

Kanyon Franklin: 7-for-16 passing, 75 yards

Drew Hudgin: four tackles, INT

Laker defense: four turnovers forced

MAYFIELD 36, UNION COUNTY 20

CARDINALS

Kylan Galbreath: 19 carries, 152 yards, three TDs

Brajone Dabney: 65-yard KO return TD

