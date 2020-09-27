MCCRACKEN COUNTY 45, APOLLO 21
MUSTANGS
Pryor Lamb: 15-for-23 passing, 206 yards, four TDs, two INTs
Hunter Bradley: 23 carries, 193 yards, two TDs; three catches, 66 yards
Jeremiah Hughes: five carries, 38 yards, TD; four catches, 64 yards, two TDs
Carter Roland: 12 carries, 80 yards
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 63, TRIGG COUNTY 26
BLUE TORNADO
Jack James: 11-for-15 passing, 263 yards, four TDs, INT
Malachi Rider: 13 carries, 184 yards, TD
LeBran McMullen: two carries, 75 yards, two TDs
Camdon Marshall: two carries, 72 yards, TD; three catches, 36 yards
Brian Thomas: two catches, 110 yards
WILDCATS
Kelsey Parham: 14 carries, 81 yards, TD
Kendric Adams: four catches, 91 yards, TD
Jacob Wease: 12-for-23 passing, 203 yards, three TDs
JaQuellus Martin: four catches, 55 yards
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 35, MURRAY 14
ROCKETS
Xander Tabor: 20 rushes, 63 yards, 2 TDs
Luke Crider: 9-for-21 passing, 157 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs
Preston Turley: three catches, 77 yards, TD
Kaleb Nesbitt: three catches, 73 yards, TD
Defense: six turnovers forced
TIGERS
Charvelle McCallister: 18 carries, 72 yards, TD
Dijon Miles: six catches, 100 yards
GRAVES COUNTY 49, BRECKINGRIDGE COUNTY 13
EAGLES
John Ben Brown: 10-for-12 passing, 198 yards, 2 TDs
Kyler Madding: four catches, 100 yards, TD
Mason Grant: four catches, 77 yards, TD
Clint McKee: 21 carries, 214 yards, five TDs
CALDWELL COUNTY 50, BALLARD MEMORIAL 8
TIGERS
Jamus Carneyhan: four rushes, 123 yards
Russ Beshear: 2-for-2 passing, 69 yards, 2 TDs
Baron Wells: one catch, 66 yards, TD; 81-yard KO return TD
BOMBERS
Aidan Riley: 25 carries, 93 yards, TD
Carson Buchanan: 15 carries, 54 yards
CALLOWAY COUNTY 14, HOPKINSVILLE 7
LAKERS
Zach Orange: 19 carries, 88 yards, TD
Kanyon Franklin: 7-for-16 passing, 75 yards
Drew Hudgin: four tackles, INT
Laker defense: four turnovers forced
MAYFIELD 36, UNION COUNTY 20
CARDINALS
Kylan Galbreath: 19 carries, 152 yards, three TDs
Brajone Dabney: 65-yard KO return TD
