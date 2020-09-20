Top Performances from Friday’s Football games (and Saturday, too) in District I:
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 41, CALLOWAY COUNTY 14
BLUE TORNADO
Malachi Rider: 18 carries, 92 yards, 2 TD
Kymaiah Barner: seven carries, 63 yards
Brian Thomas: 2 INT
LAKERS
Kanyon Franklin: 5-14 passing, 76 yards, TD, 2 INT; 13 carries, 66 yards, TD
Jaxon McKay: three catches, 51 yards, TD
Timarion Bledsoe: 10 carries, 43 yards
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 57, MARSHALL COUNTY 0
MUSTANGS
Hunter Bradley: 11 carries, 140 yards, 2 TD; two catches, 36 yards, TD
Pryor Lamb: 12-16 passing, 196 yards, 3 TD
Zander Mayes: four catches, 65 yards
MARSHALS
Logan Reese, Kameron Bowerman, Parker Perry: fumble recovery
MAYFIELD 24, GRAVES COUNTY 14
CARDINALS
Kylan Galbreath: 17 carries, 83 yards, TD
Zane Cartwright: 11-24 passing, 170 yards, 2 TD
Daniel Coles: three catches, 101 yards, 2 TD; INT
EAGLES
Clint McKee: 34 carries, 125 yards, 2 TD; three catches, 11 yards
MURRAY 41, TRIGG 6
TIGERS
Rowdy Sokolowski: 8-16 passing, 211 yards, 2 TD; nine carries, 101 yards, 2 TD
Charvelle McCallister: 10 carries, 110 yards, TD; three catches, 118 yards, TD
WILDCATS
Jacob Wease: 12-33, 113 yards, TD, INT
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 28, UNION COUNTY 12
ROCKETS
Xander Tabor: 32 carries, 125 yards, 2 TD
Preston Morgeson: five catches, 65 yards, TD
Luke Crider: 13-22 passing, 132 yards, 2 TD
MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 49, BALLARD MEMORIAL 0
BOMBERS
Logan Hargrove: 10 carries, 31 yards; forced fumble
HOPKINSVILLE 54, CALDWELL COUNTY 27
TIGERS
Russ Beshear: 16-28 passing, 192 yards, 2 TD; 12 carries, 58 yards, TD
Tripp Branch: four catches, 66 yards
Travion Samuel: 12 carries, 18 yards, TD
