Top Performances from Friday’s Football games (and Saturday, too) in District I:

PADUCAH TILGHMAN 41, CALLOWAY COUNTY 14

BLUE TORNADO

Malachi Rider: 18 carries, 92 yards, 2 TD

Kymaiah Barner: seven carries, 63 yards

Brian Thomas: 2 INT

LAKERS

Kanyon Franklin: 5-14 passing, 76 yards, TD, 2 INT; 13 carries, 66 yards, TD

Jaxon McKay: three catches, 51 yards, TD

Timarion Bledsoe: 10 carries, 43 yards

MCCRACKEN COUNTY 57, MARSHALL COUNTY 0

MUSTANGS

Hunter Bradley: 11 carries, 140 yards, 2 TD; two catches, 36 yards, TD

Pryor Lamb: 12-16 passing, 196 yards, 3 TD

Zander Mayes: four catches, 65 yards

MARSHALS

Logan Reese, Kameron Bowerman, Parker Perry: fumble recovery

MAYFIELD 24, GRAVES COUNTY 14

CARDINALS

Kylan Galbreath: 17 carries, 83 yards, TD

Zane Cartwright: 11-24 passing, 170 yards, 2 TD

Daniel Coles: three catches, 101 yards, 2 TD; INT

EAGLES

Clint McKee: 34 carries, 125 yards, 2 TD; three catches, 11 yards

MURRAY 41, TRIGG 6

TIGERS

Rowdy Sokolowski: 8-16 passing, 211 yards, 2 TD; nine carries, 101 yards, 2 TD

Charvelle McCallister: 10 carries, 110 yards, TD; three catches, 118 yards, TD

WILDCATS

Jacob Wease: 12-33, 113 yards, TD, INT

CRITTENDEN COUNTY 28, UNION COUNTY 12

ROCKETS

Xander Tabor: 32 carries, 125 yards, 2 TD

Preston Morgeson: five catches, 65 yards, TD

Luke Crider: 13-22 passing, 132 yards, 2 TD

MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 49, BALLARD MEMORIAL 0

BOMBERS

Logan Hargrove: 10 carries, 31 yards; forced fumble

HOPKINSVILLE 54, CALDWELL COUNTY 27

TIGERS

Russ Beshear: 16-28 passing, 192 yards, 2 TD; 12 carries, 58 yards, TD

Tripp Branch: four catches, 66 yards

Travion Samuel: 12 carries, 18 yards, TD

