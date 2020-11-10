Freeman-1

This past weekend in Owensboro, former Paducah Tilghman star Jayden Freeman suited up for the fall football scrimmage for the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers football team. KWC will open its football season on March 20, 2021, with a home matchup against Hillsdale and will play six games total in the spring: Hillsdale, March 27 at Ohio Dominican, April 3 vs. Findlay, April 10 at Tiffin, April 17 vs. Walsh and on April 24 at Lake Erie. The Great Midwest conference champion will be determined by the regular season standings. Any teams tied with the best conference winning percentage will be declared co-champions.

Freeman in form at Kentucky Wesleyan

 TYLER DIXON | Owensboro Times

