Carlisle County took on Fulton City as the No. 1 and No. 4 seeds on the boys side of the First District bracket. It was a physical battle for both teams as the score remained close throughout the majority of the game, but the Comets came out on top in the end, 50-42.
Fulton City came out to start the game hustling on both ends of the court. They played like they wanted it more than their opponents which caught the Comets off guard slightly. The Bulldogs put up the first three points of the game and led throughout most of the first eight minutes of play. Carlisle seemed to get find their bearings with a short 6-5 lead and tie ball game 8-8 but Fulton City would claim the first quarter 11-10.
Plenty of fouls were called early on, resulting in the Bulldogs shooting the bonus at the 7:50 mark of the second quarter. Carlisle would join them in the bonus at the 6-minute mark. Despite the foul trouble, there weren’t many shots taken from the charity stripe in the second quarter as the defenses backed off just a little bit to ensure individual players didn’t end up in early foul trouble.
It was a neck-and-neck battle for the remainder of the first half, with the Bulldogs always seeming to find themselves ahead by a bucket or two. The score remained close as neither team was able to find room to go on any sort of scoring run. Whenever Fulton City scored, Carlisle would answer right back and vice versa. Halftime came around and the Bulldogs led 24-21.
“You have to give Fulton City a lot of credit, they came in with a game plan to slow the game down, we weren’t able to speed them up and we weren’t able to create turnovers like we have in the past,” Carlisle County head coach Brian O’Neill said. “They took care of the ball but we came out of it a little tight.”
Fulton City continued to fight to keep their opponents from taking over the lead and did a good job at doing so until the 2-minute mark in the third quarter. They had managed to keep the Comets to short two point leads but regain control most of the game, but late in the third quarter Carlisle gained control and didn’t look back.
It was a bizarre scoring performance, specifically from the Comets in the third quarter. They put up 14 points as a team, but only made one field goal. Zack Grogan had the lone shot from deep in the quarter; the remaining 11 points came from the charity stripe across a multitude of Comets. Plenty of free throws were shot on the by the Bulldogs as well, but were still able to knock down a few jumpers and layups. The third quarter came to an end 37-34 with the Comets up and looking to remain up the rest of the way.
Plenty more free throws would be shot in the final eight minutes and the physicality of play continued. Four individuals, including the Bulldogs leading scorer Camarae Cobb fouled out in the fourth quarter. Cobb led all scorers with 22 points, including 10 from the charity stripe all in the first three quarters of play.
A total of 24 free throws were taken between both teams in the final eight minutes of play. Fulton City had all eight of their fourth quarter points come from the charity stripe while Carlisle put up 10 from the stripe and added a two-point bucket from Isaiah Keeling. Garrett Hayden had a big fourth quarter, knocking down all eight of his free throws in the fourth quarter. He led the Comets with 20 points and had a perfect performance from the line, making all 14 of his free throws.
The free throws made the difference when it mattered most for the Comets and ultimately led to a 50-42 victory to advance to the First District Championship on Tuesday night.
To go along with the 20 points from Hayden, Keeling added 11 and Grogan put up eight. Carter Burnett added four, Josh Newsome, Bradyn Williams and Kolytn Perez each added two and Evan Oliver rounded out the scoring for the Comets with a free throw.
Dylan Jackson added 13 points to Cobb’s 22 for the Bulldogs and Ethan Pettigrew put up five while Jacob madding added two.
Carlisle County 10 21 37 50
Fulton City 11 24 34 42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.