Visiting Hickman County hit three of four free throws in the last 15 seconds and held off St. Mary, 62-60, in boys basketball on Saturday.
The Falcons (7-8) shot 21-of-27 from the line for 78% to seal the victory over a Vikings team that hadn’t played in two weeks.
Hickman County sophomore guard Kelen Johnson went 11-of-12 from the line and had 20 points. His only missed free throw was his first one that came at the end of the first quarter.
“I tell my team all the time, ‘Big shots come, shooters are gonna shoot, but getting to the rim is more important because you can either get fouled or make the layup,’ ’’ Johnson said. “It’s the easiest thing in the game to hit a layup, so I tell them all the time, ‘Put your head down and go to the rim.’ ”
Johnson, when he wasn’t looking to pass the ball, was looking to attack the rim and it showed in his trips to the line in this game.
In the first quarter it seemed as though it would be a game decided by the big men down in the post.
St. Mary center Bryce Haas had four quick points in the first quarter, all in the low post. Those would be the only points he scored all game. For the Falcons, their center, Eli Prince, also had four points in the first few minutes of the first quarter and then was quiet for the rest of the first half.
Hickman County held a 15-14 lead going into the second period.
Both teams in the second quarter could not get any offense going after getting a decent rhythm in the first eight minutes.
Parker MacCauley, who scored a game-high 23 points, started to attack the basket and earned two straight trips to the line and got the lead back for St. Mary (5-8).
It was from then on that both teams traded trips to the free throw line for most of the quarter. Both teams had a combined four made field goals in the second, while having a combined 14-of-16 from the line.
At the half, Hickman County held a 30-27 lead.
The Falcons came out in the third set and looked to put the Vikings away. They went on a 8-0 run that opened up an 11-point lead, 38-27.
“We had a chance to put them away there,” Hickman County head coach Cory Holt said. “We made a couple of turnovers but hey, we’re young. We’re really inexperienced. These kids have never got to play for me before. They didn’t get any summer ball, so I’m pleased with where we are at.”
Behind MacCauley and senior guard Michael Lurtz, the Vikings surged after a time out and cut the lead to 38-33.
The final 3:30 of the third was trading of shots. Johnson for Hickman County had six points in those final minutes.
Junior Garrett Ward had a big 3-point shot to stop a small Vikings run as well.
Lurtz along withMacCauley and junior Cade Fleming all had points in the final moments of the third quarter for the Vikings, as Hickman County led 47-43 going into the final frame.
MacCauley in the fourth put his team on his shoulders and scored the opening five points to give St. Mary the 48-47 lead with 7:30 left in the game.
”I was trying to do everything I can,” MacCauley said. “I tried to take shots when I could. I tried to get to the rim and kick out to our shooters. We have a lot of guys who can stroke it from there.”
It would be the free throws down the stretch and a big six points by Prince in the final frame that would put the game away for the Falcons.
