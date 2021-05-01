MURRAY — After succeeding Rechelle Turner as the head coach at Murray High School, Wyatt Foust will now join her staff at Murray State as the director of women’s basketball operations, Turner announced Friday.
“We are excited to welcome Coach Wyatt Foust to the Murray State family,” Turner said. “Our players will benefit immensely from his enthusiasm, love of the game and basketball knowledge. He is a rising star in coaching and will be a great mentor to our players in this role. He is a perfect fit for our culture, and we look forward to him making a huge impact on our program.”
Foust has distinguished himself as an elite coach in Kentucky since succeeding Turner at Murray in 2017. In two seasons at Murray and the last two seasons at Butler, Foust compiled a 101-15 record for a winning percentage of .877. In two seasons at Murray, he led the Tigers to a 60-7 record, back-to-back KHSAA Sweet 16 appearances in 2018 and 2019, and the 2018 All “A” state championship. At Butler, Foust went 41-8 in 2019-20 and the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, while leading the Bears to back-to-back Sixth Region championship game appearances.
Over his career, Foust has been named as the Kentucky Coach of the Year by USA Today and the Lexington Herald-Leader staff and is a two-time region coach of the year.
Prior to his time at Murray, he spent one season as the boys assistant at Owensboro Catholic, after spending three seasons as the girls head coach at Notre Dame Academy.
Foust began his high school career in 2012 as the assistant boys coach at Greenwood High School, after serving for two seasons as the assistant women’s basketball coach at his alma mater, Kentucky Wesleyan University.
