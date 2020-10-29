HOPKINSVILLE — Caldwell County faced Madisonville-North Hopkins for the fourth time this year in the Second Region Tournament championship, and as was the case in the previous three meetings, it ended with a Lady Tiger shutout.
The Lady Tigers won the championship point when a Lady Maroon was called for a foot fault while serving.
Caldwell County swept the Lady Maroons 25-19, 25-10, 25-9 to win its first regional title since 2011. The Lady Tigers will host the First Region champion (either McCracken County or Paducah Tilghman) in the first round of the state tournament at 7 p.m. Monday.
Seniors Abby Griggs, Olivia Mitchell and Kendyll Prowell were named to the all-region team from Caldwell County (19-5).
Caldwell County’s game at the net was the difference, as Mitchell found open spots on the Madisonville-North Hopkins court and Griggs took several passes in a row and spiked or tipped the ball at the opposition.
Caldwell County scored their points in bunches, using solid serves from junior Mary Tays to go from a 14-10 lead to a 20-10 lead in the first set. Tays and senior Riley Thomas each served up four points in the second set, and Tays brought the Lady Tigers to championship point with four straight points in the third set.
Mitchell finished with a match-high 24 kills and nine digs while Griggs added 16 kills, six digs, five blocks and an ace.
Thomas had team-highs with 13 digs and three aces for CCHS, while Prowell handed out 42 assists to go with two aces. Tays had five digs and two aces, while junior Adison Sullenger had five digs and junior Savannah Scott had two blocks.
“Every 10 or 15 points, it looked like Madisonville changed up what they were doing,” said CCHS head coach Daniel Cortner. “They started the first set serving high, low, late movement balls — just really messing up our patience.
“They came out in the second set and they served a lot lower line drives, a little flatter serves. So, hats off to our defense. Our serve receive has been phenomenal.”
Cortner said the team ran a couple of set drills where they would go back to a hitter several times in a row.
“It kind of comes off the zombie movie; it’s called ‘double-tap,’ ” he said. “If you come in and get a big kill, double-tap. Reload it, go right back to the next person and let’s set her again.
“I think we set Abby on five straight balls, and she hit it right at them five straight times, and all they could do was scramble and play it back up. It was reload and swing again, reload and swing again.”
Cortner said the team shares the region championship with all of Caldwell County’s former coaches and player alumnae.
“We talked a little bit today about how every alumna shares a part of this trophy,” he said. “Coach (Sue) Stone shares a massive part of this trophy.
“You go through and you look, and they had a heritage that they passed down to the juniors, to the sophomores, and our traditions here run deep. When you get that thing back up to the (Community Activities Building, the CCHS gym) where it belongs — I told them (Tuesday) that we were going to pass it around and let everybody get to have a day with it.”
