DRAFFENVILLE — Grant Whitaker and Charqwan McCallister each scored 20 points, as Murray topped Madisonville North Hopkins 57-49 Saturday in the opening game of Marshall County Hoopfest.
Murray coach Dior Curtis said it was a full team effort for the win.
“No drop off is what we talked about,” Curtis said about the effort of his bench play.
The first half was highly competitive, as both schools went back and forth on offense and got to the rim with relative ease. The three ball for both teams were falling as well through the first half.
Murray led 30-27 at halftime.
Coming out in the third quarter, both offenses started clicking. The Tigers and the Maroons ran up and down the court for the first three minutes of the floor and did not run many sets to start the second half, and that started to benefit Murray.
The defensive play of senior Dijon Miles was a turning point in the game. Miles only had two points, but Curtis said his defense was a major game-changer to give them the win
“He (Dijon) plays like he is 6-6. He does a lot of other great things for us,” Curtis said.
Murray 14 16 16 11 — 57
Madisonville-NH 13 14 12 10 — 49
