Calloway County“We’ve got some pretty high expectations this year,” said head coach Brad Cleaver. “The Cats Pause has us ranked sixth in the preseason, and I think that’s good motivation for our ball club especially with the hard work they’ve put in since last March.”
The Lakers lost two of their key contributors in leading scorer Evan Garrison (14.5 ppg) and Jackson Chapman (8.1 ppg), but they return senior forwards Matthew Ray (14.2 ppg) and Zach Hudgin (10.3 ppg).
Cleaver wants to run an up-tempo offense, and his players’ ability to shoot has a lot to do with that.
ROSTER2 Kolt Bazzell G So.
22 Landon Houk F So.
3 Jonah Butler G Fr.
5 Drew Hudgin F Sr.
10 Aidan Clinton G Jr.
14 Zach Hudgin F Sr.
15 Will Duncan G Sr.
Stephen Lane Fr.
11 Eli Finley Fr.
Cole Lockhart Fr.
Daniel Fitzgerald So.
1 Conner Lockhart G Fr.
0 Kanyon Franklin G Sr.
Jayden Oldham Fr.
32 Elliott Frederick F Sr.
34 Matthew Ray F Sr.
4 Thomas Grace C So
Marshall CountyCole Mills (10.4 ppg) is the Marshals’ only returning player with double-digit scoring but will be poised for a breakout season this winter. Alongside Mills, Marshall County will look to Quinn Smith (8.7 ppg), Colby Schroader (6.7 ppg) and Cole Sedlock (4.1 ppg).
Newcomers and under-the-radar players to look out for include guards Wade Moore and Trey Wall and forwards Hunter Wallace and Orrin Phelps.
“Hopefully this year will be much better, with less distractions,” head coach Terry Birdsong said. “We only played 22 games total last year and had two 11 day breaks between games. Plus, like other teams, we had guys in and out of the rotation. The kids know there is always the chance for interruptions but hopefully it will not be as big an issue for us as last season.”
ROSTER0/35 Colby Schroader 6’3 F/C 12
4 Hunter Anderson 5’10 G 11
10 Wade Moore 5’9 G 11
12 Jack Thompson 6’1 G/F 11
14 Cole Mills 6’0 G 11
15 Logan Davis 5’9 G 11
20 Trey Wall 5’11 G 11
22 Quinn Smith 6’4 G/F 11
23 Talon Smothers 6’1 F 12
24 Hunter Wallace 6’4 F 11
31 Chase Binkley 6’1 G/F 11
32 Kole Sedlock 6’3 F/C 12
33 Logan Parker 6’4 F 10
34 Orrin Phelps 6’2 F/C 10
42 Jacob Wilson 6’5 C 11
Murray:
“We’re bringing quite a few guys back,” Murray head coach Dior Curtis. “We only lost two seniors last season. We want to try to make it back to All “A” State again. Our district is really tough with Calloway and Marshall, and we want to try to win our district, get to region and be able to compete for and win another regional championship.”
Curtis is excited about the group he has coming back to make those hopes a reality.
The Tigers return their leading scorer from last year in junior guard Grant Whitaker (20.6 ppg) as well as senior forward Trey Boggess (10.8 ppg). Even with the losses of Charqwan McCallister (11.6 ppg) and Gabe Taylor (9.6 ppg) to graduation, Curtis is confident in what he has to work with this year, especially with his role players.
ROSTER14 Aiden Armstrong F
8th Jeremiah Jones Fr.
3 Trey Boggess F Sr.
Jimmy Kjellberg Fr.
0 Zavion Carman F So.
2 Drew May G So.
32 Lincoln English F So.
15 Kobe Watson SG Fr.
1 Caleb Gill G Sr.
10 Grant Whitaker G Jr.
34 Tanner Henry F So.
23 Collin Wilson F So.
11 Dylan Jennings G So.
33 Caleb Wyatt G Sr.
Christian FellowshipChristian Fellowship returns a loaded roster that sees just one contributor gone to graduation in guard Andrew Allen. Head coach Tyler Ryan and the Eagles will be tasked with replacing Allen’s team-leading 16.8 ppg as well as a team-second 6.6 rpg.
Despite this loss, CFS is poised to see a number of players step up and adopt the “next man up” motto as they look to earn the respect of their district peers.
Senior guard Isaac Hovekamp and senior forward Luke Grigg will look to lead the team while junior Andrew Dunning should pick back up where he left off as a 15.8 ppg scorer in 2020-21.
In addition to this varsity experienced trio, eighth grader Elijah Grigg will also see increased playing time at the varsity level after playing himself into the rotation as the team’s fifth leading scorer with 4.1 ppg.
ROSTER10 Austin Burnes Jr.
Dawson Hicks Fr.
Bryce Cary Sr.
2 Isaac Hovekamp G Sr.
5 Andrew Dunning F, G Jr.
24 Carter Johnston Sr.
35 Brady Fletcher Jr.
21 Malechi Mayes So.
22 Chance Gaston G Sr.
Nate Potter So.
Elijah Grigg 8th
Cooper Slayden Fr.
12 Luke Grigg F, G Sr.
3 Carter Space F Sr.
Samuel Grigg 8th
Caleb Stamper 8th
