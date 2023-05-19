Lexington Christian Academy’s Cutter Boley, one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the nation by 247Sports, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Thursday morning. He chose to play for the in-state program over his other finalists in Florida State, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee.
The four-star Boley added that he would reclassify from 2025 to 2024. He becomes commit No. 3 for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats in that cycle.
“I grew up here in the state, it’s in my heart,” Boley said. “That’s where I want to be. It’s always been where I wanted to play.”
The 6-foot-5, 203-pound Boley particularly wants to play for Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Coen has been recruiting Boley since he was the Wildcats offensive coordinator in 2021, but he jumped back to the NFL with the Rams last year before returning to Lexington for this upcoming season.
“Coach Coen came back and we got that relationship built,” Boley said. “After he came back we connected quick. I think he’s gonna be one of the best offensive coordinators in the nation and at some point a head coach at the college level. I just feel like he’s going to put me in the best position to showcase myself for the NFL in terms of the style of offense he runs.
“I feel that offense best represents the style of play I want to run from shotgun and under center. I feel like I’m really getting both and being put in a good position overall.”
Boley is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 9 quarterback and No. 138 prospect overall, while the 247Sports Composite slots him at No. 6 and No. 72 respectively. He is the consensus No. 1 player in Kentucky. He is coming off a strong sophomore season throwing for 3,901 yards and 36 touchdowns. Vince Marrow was the lead recruiter over the past three years for Kentucky.
What Stoops has done turning the Wildcats into a consistent winner has also been huge for Boley. Kentucky has played in seven-straight bowl games under Stoops, including two 10-win seasons, the program’s first two since 1977.
“Just what coach Stoops has done, he completely flipped the program around from us being happy to win four games, with the fans now expecting us to win seven and eight and more and more every year,” Boley said. “Our fans our expecting 10 wins every season. I feel Kentucky is getting better and I want to be part of that and hopefully take them to the next level.”
Boley was originally in the 2024 class, but reclassified during the COVID-19 pandemic to 2025. Now he’s back where he started.
“Especially hearing from all these coaches in the spring, I feel I’m ready now,” Boley said. “Some of the coaches at Penn State acted like they’d even take me as a 2023. A year ago today, I didn’t know where my body would be physically and if I could play in college. But I feel I’m prepared to play at the collegiate level now.”
Besides the schools mentioned, Boley’s offer list also included Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU and Texas A&M.
247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins likes this pickup for the Wildcats.
“A pro-style passer with elite size that can do plenty of damage while working off play action,” Ivins wrote in his Jan. 21 scouting report, when he last evaluated Boley. “The type of quarterback that’s not afraid to fling strikes right into the teeth of a defense as he can create plenty of velocity with his lower release point and attack the short to intermediate parts of the field. Can be rather crafty in the pocket for someone that’s 6-foot-5 and will do his best to improvise while keeping his eyes down field. Dealt with an injury in 2022, but still threw for close to 4,000 yards in 13 games.
“However, must cut down on the mistakes and learn how to protect the football as he’s thrown north of 20 interceptions at the varsity level,” Ivins wrote. “Will also likely need to get better at anticipating blitzes and reading coverages after playing a lower level of competition. ... Overall, should be viewed as a developmental arm with the ideal measurements that will have a chance to win games on Saturdays and maybe even Sundays if he takes to coaching and keeps progressing.”
