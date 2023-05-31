The first two rounds of play took place Tuesday in the 2023 KHSAA Tennis Championships with First Region athletes competing for a shot at a championship. Heading into the quarterfinals Wednesday morning there are just four doubles teams and one single remaining from First Region schools.
McCracken County’s Sophie Hollowell is one of two singles remaining. She will take on Lilah Jane Shallcross of Sacred Heart on Wednesday morning. She got rolling with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Murray’s Kyra Jones which was doubles up on with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Mayfield’s Molly Null remains alive for the quarterfinals. She will take on Tapanee Boonyawat of Dixie Heights Wednesday morning. She got things going with a 6-1, 6-0 and kept things going with a 6-1, 6-4 win to advance.
Paducah Tilghman’s Abby Brown won her first match 6-1, 6-0, but fell in the second round 6-1, 6-1 .
McCracken County duo Connor McIntosh/Wyatt Crabtree is the last boys doubles team remaining from the First Region. They will take on Shayaan Ahmad/Joey Case from Villa Madonna Academy. They won their first match 6-0, 6-0 and followed that up with a 6-2, 6-1 win to advance in the tournament.
Fellow Mustangs Om Patel/Emannuel Puertollano won their first match 6-0, 6-0, but fell 6-0, 6-2 in the round of 32.
Paducah Tilghman duos Nolan Waller/Alex McMillan lost 6-3, 6-0 and teammates Banks Lafont/Leyton Morris lost 6-4, 6-4, also in the opening round.
McCracken County still has both of their girls doubles teams in the running for state titles. Pratha Patel/Lilli Smith will take on Claire Rueff/Sanam Krishnani from Sacred Heart Academy in the quarterfinal round Wednesday morning. They won their first match 6-0, 6-0 and continued their success 6-3, 6-4 to get where they are now.
Alexis Poore/Cassidy Parker round out the remaining athletes still standing. They will take on Katelyn Ditto/Annie Yates of Central Hardin Wednesday morning in hopes of staying alive. They started the morning 6-1, 6-0 and kept moving 6-1, 7-5 in the round of 32.
Paducah Tilghman duo Meghan Gruber/Maddie Duwe won their first match of the tournament 6-0, 6-1, but ultimately fell in the second round 6-4, 6-0.
Marshall County’s JC Wells and Delaney Miller started their morning with a 6-2, 6-0 victory, but fell in the second round 6-1, 6-0 to see their tournament run come to a close.
Unfortunately nobody from the First Region remains in boys singles competition. That didn’t stop each of them from winning their first matches. Mayfield’s Michael East won his first 6-1, 6-0 but fell in the second round 6-1, 6-0.
Paducah Tilghman’s Cameron Wright won his opening match 6-1, 6-3, but fell in the second round of play 6-1, 6-1. Fellow teammate Whitson McNeill also won his first match 6-0, 6-2, but couldn’t keep things going, falling 6-0, 6-1.
McCracken County’s Hayden Scruggs won his first match of the day with a 6-3, 6-1 victory, but fell 6-2, 6-0 to end his run.
