Parker and Poore

Cassidy Parker and Alexis Poore still stand in the 2023 KHSAA Girls State Tennis Championship. They will continue their journey Wednesday morning after posting wins of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-1, 7-5.

 JARED JENSEN | The Sun

The first two rounds of play took place Tuesday in the 2023 KHSAA Tennis Championships with First Region athletes competing for a shot at a championship. Heading into the quarterfinals Wednesday morning there are just four doubles teams and one single remaining from First Region schools.

McCracken County’s Sophie Hollowell is one of two singles remaining. She will take on Lilah Jane Shallcross of Sacred Heart on Wednesday morning. She got rolling with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Murray’s Kyra Jones which was doubles up on with a 6-0, 6-0 win.

