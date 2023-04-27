Former Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler has committed to play his final college basketball season at the University of Washington in the PAC 12.

Wheeler visited Georgia, where he played his first two collegiate seasons for the Bulldogs, but instead will leave the SEC and head to Seattle to play for the Huskies.

