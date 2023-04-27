Former Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler has committed to play his final college basketball season at the University of Washington in the PAC 12.
Wheeler visited Georgia, where he played his first two collegiate seasons for the Bulldogs, but instead will leave the SEC and head to Seattle to play for the Huskies.
Wheeler will team up with another former Wildcat in Keion Brooks, who recently announced he would return for a fifth college season after leading the Huskies with 17.7 points per game, while adding 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks last season.
Wheeler is the third Wildcat in John Calipari’s tenure to transfer to Washington, joining Quade Green, who left UK in 2019.
The Huskies went 16-16 last season under head coach Mike Hopkins, who will enter his seventh season leading the program next season.
Washington has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2019.
Wheeler averaged 9 points per game as a freshman in Athens during the 2019-20 season and then averaged a career-high 14 points per game and led the SEC with 7.4 assists during the 2021-22 season.
Ahead of his junior year, Wheeler opted to enter the transfer portal and landed at Kentucky.
His debut season in Lexington saw him excel as he averaged 10.1 points per game and again led the SEC with 6.9 assists per game while serving as UK’s starting point guard. He added 2.6 rebounds per game, 1.1 steals and shot 44.1% from the field, 30.8% from three and 78% from the free throw line.
Those numbers earned him All-SEC second-team honors and he was also named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, an award provided to the nation’s best point guard.
This past year, Wheeler’s production took a major step back.
He began the year as the Wildcats’ starting point guard. But after playing 40 minutes in the Cats’ home loss to South Carolina, he was moved into a reserve role.
After scoring eight points and dishing three assists off the bench in a Feb. 4 win over Florida, Wheeler would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury and then an unspecified minor medical procedure.
Ahead of UK’s Round of 64 NCAA Tournament matchup with Providence, the point guard said he believed he would be available to play but was ruled out by Calipari and also wound up sitting out the Cats’ Round of 32 loss to Kansas State.
He finished the season averaging 7.7 points, 5.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 turnovers per game.
With Wheeler now Washington bound, no members of the 2022-23 Wildcats are currently in the transfer portal, as Ugonna Onyenso, who entered the portal briefly, announced he will return to Lexington for his sophomore season.
Kentucky is expected to return Adou Thiero and Lance Ware. Brennan Canada has announced his plans to return.
Joining Wheeler on the departure list are CJ Fredrick, who transferred to Cincinnati, and Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace, who declared for the NBA Draft. UK is awaiting final word from Oscar Tshiebwe, Antonio Reeves and Chris Livingston, who all entered the NBA Draft while maintaining their college eligibility.
