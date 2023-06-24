Sapp
Graphic courtesy of MSU Athletics

Murray State men’s basketball head coach Steve Prohm announced the hiring of T.J. Sapp, who returns to the Racers as an assistant coach and Director of Player Development, after playing for Prohm from 2013-15.

“We are very excited to bring T.J. back to Murray and be a part of our coaching staff,” Prohm said. “I really enjoyed coaching him and loved the energy and spirit he carried himself with. It’s great to add another former player to our staff that understands the standards of this program. I’m excited to see T.J. be a big asset in helping develop and grow our student-athletes.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In