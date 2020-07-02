Two former Murray State men’s basketball stars found new destinations earlier this week, when point guard Cameron Payne signed a lightly-guaranteed two-year deal with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, and Shaq Buchanan committed to playing with Eberlein Drive of “The Basketball Tournament.”
Payne to the bubble
After earning 2014 Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year and 2015 OVC Player of the Year, Payne was selected 14th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2015 NBA Draft.
Through 153 games with the Thunder, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard has averaged 6.0 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.
And while his NBA career hasn’t been as robust as most lottery picks, his health seems to have returned.
Most recently, the Memphis, Tennessee, native was playing in the Chinese Basketball Association before joining the G-League Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks), where he was averaging 23.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 15 games before the coronavirus crippled the season.
Now, Payne joins a roster that’s headed to Walt Disney Resorts in Orlando, Florida, and is six games back of the 8-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. He also reunites with a former coach of his in Monty Williams, who was an assistant under Billy Donovan at OKC.
“I just feel like Cam is a guy that should probably be in the NBA,” Williams said, from FanSided Suns reporter Gerald Bourguet. “He’s got a burst and a feel for the game that’s hard to teach.”
Williams reportedly mentioned Payne’s age (25), how Payne’s “been humbled,” and that “sometimes guys like that can perform in new situations.”
Payne is now, remarkably, one of four first-rounders from the 2015 draft now in a Suns uniform, joining Kentucky’s Devin Booker (13th), Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky (ninth) and Kansas’ Kelly Oubre (15th) in the quartet.
He’s also in a bit of a logjam at the Suns’ point guard position, which also totes Jevon Carter (West Virginia), Ty Jerome (Virginia) and Elie Okobo (JSA Bordeaux, France) in the mix.
Buchanan to ‘The Tournament’
The OVC’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, Buchanan spent his first year in professional basketball playing for the NBA Summer League champion Memphis Grizzlies before sticking with the club’s G-League team in the Memphis Hustle.
There, he’d worked his way into a starting role, and finished the season averaging 11.1 points on 48% shooting from the floor and 37.5% shooting from the arc, with 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 33 games and 11 starts.
His new team, Eberlein Drive, is a six-time TBT participant and the 2018 TBT runners up.
According to the team’s website, “Eberlein Drive is named after a small cul-de-sac in Fraser, Michigan, and (the team) has grown from a group of childhood friends into a team loaded with overseas pros led by general manager Matt Mitchell.”
Set to begin on July 4, “The Basketball Tournament” remains to be one of the most heavily-sought summer tournaments by professionals. It is an “open-application, single-elimination tournament” typically played with 64 teams offering a $2 million in winner-take-all prize money, broadcast by ESPN.
Founded in 2014, “TBT” has only 24 teams and a $1 million winner-take-all prize this summer due to restrictions from the coronavirus.
Buchanan’s cut would be $150,000 should Eberlein Drive win the title, and he’s joined on a team that touts fellow Hustle guard Dusty Hannahs (Arkansas) and other former college starts Tim Quarterman (LSU), Adonis Thomas (Memphis), J.P. Macura (Xavier), Tai Odiase (UIC) and Emmitt Williams (LSU).
