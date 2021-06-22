The Southern Illinois Miners have a hometown hero representing Paducah quite well this season. Former McCracken County Mustang baseball player Ian Walters left Southern Illinois University after his senior year, and days later, the Miners organization wanted him on the roster.
“Whenever our season for SIU ended, I had no idea what I was doing,” Walters told The Sun. “I planned on moving out of my apartment and moving back to Paducah. But my coaches were helping me out to try and find a place to play like in the Northwest League to play collegiate summer ball and see where I could go from there.”
Starting all 60 games at third base for the Salukis in 2021, Walters hit .262/.388/.440 as a senior. He hit seven doubles, nine home runs and drove home 40 runs on the season. He reached base in 114 of his 133 career games, and in the Missouri Valley Conference, he ranked fifth in hit-by-pitches, 10th in walks and ninth in stolen bases.
“I was at dinner on a Tuesday night, and my coach at SIU called me, asking if I had moved out yet, and I was like no, I’m still in Carbondale,” Walters said. “He said that Mike Pinto and the Miners wanted to sign me and get there in the next couple of days. So I was like, ‘Heck yeah.’ ”
As for missing out on play in 2020 due to the global pandemic, Walters did not let a second of his downtime go to waste. Instead, he credits his hard work behind the uptick in his statistics and performance on the field with training.
“Last summer, it was pretty weird because that was the first summer since I was around 5 years old that I hadn’t been playing baseball,” he said. “During the summer, I took advantage of that by training six days a week, and that’s all I did. That allowed me to come back and be a lot more powerful than I had been in the past.”
With the Miners, the Paducah native is second-best in batting average at .333 in 57 at-bats. In 17 games, he has 19 hits, four doubles, one triple, 12 RBIs and nine walks.
“I want to keep playing as long as I can and to try and get to somewhere affiliated, just get my chance and see how far I can go,” he said. “I’m not planning on hanging it up anytime soon. I want to keep enjoying and keep having fun and play as long as I can until someone tells me to stop.”
When asked what advice he would give to the younger generation of McCracken County Mustangs looking to follow in his footsteps, Walters, who graduated in 2016, wants every player to live in the moment.
“Live in the moment and enjoy every second, don’t worry about your future because if you enjoy all the moments while you’re in the moment, your future will take care of itself,” he said. “That’s what I’ve always tried to do from playing in high school, JUCO (at Rend Lake), SIU to now.”
