For the kids, next week brings gun deer hunt

Time flies whether you’re having fun or not and October’s arrival feels early, but a bigger jolt is that the year’s first firearms deer hunting is next weekend.
Indeed, next Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10, brings Kentucky’s early youth-only deer hunting season.
As has been the case for years now, the second Saturday of October ushers in the annual firearms deer season open only to kids younger than 16, each of whom must be accompanied by a non-hunting, supervising adult. The typically warm weather hunt is the initial season to allow any firearms pursuit of the hunting year.
A modest amount of archery and crossbow hunting for deer has been under way, yet being in the first mini surge of firearms hunters continues an advantage for youngsters. The kids get a chance to gun hunt a deer herd with a minimum of human disturbance already inflicted on them.
Whitetails are never known to be suckers, but they most certainly won’t be as wary next weekend as they will be later in the hunting year after a parade of seasons and persistent human activities in the woodlands and fields.
Any participating kid hunter age 12-15 should have a youth hunting license, a youth deer permit and certification from completing a hunter education course. An alternative to the hunter education documentation is a one-time, one-year hunter education exemption permit, sold only online at the Kentucky Department of Fish Wildlife site, www.fw.ky.gov.
Kids younger than 12 can hunt without license, deer permit and hunter education requirements, but they must have close adult supervision at all times.
The requirement of an overseeing adult (at least age 18) is that he or she stays in close enough proximity to the youth hunter to take control of the firearm.
Both youth deer hunters and their accompanying adult overseers must wear clothing of solid fluorescent orange color on head, back and chest while in the field. Because it is a firearms deer season, during the youth hunt, other hunters like archery or crossbow deer hunters or squirrel hunters also must wear fluorescent orange during the weekend season.
Dove hunters are exempted from the orange clothing requirement as are raccoon and ‘possum hunters who might be active by night. Waterfowlers are exempted when later firearms deer hunts overlap with duck and goose seasons.
As in most recent years, youth deer permits like regular deer permits are good for the taking of as many as four deer. Zone 1 counties, like all those of far western counties, are open to the taking of an unlimited number of antlerless deer, beyond four, through additional antlerless deer permits. The additional permits, $15, each are good for two more antlerless deer.
Kentucky still has a limit of one antlered buck per hunter per hunting year. In Zone 1 counties, a hunter — youth or otherwise — can take any number of antlerless deer but only a single antlered buck.
•••
Youth deer hunters as well as archery and crossbow deer hunters are reminded that special regulations are in effect for hunters in Calloway, Graves, Marshall, Fulton and Hickman counties, Kentucky’s present CWD Surveillance Zone.
Parts of those five counties triggered them into a zone of intensified alert and precautions against the potential spread of chronic wasting disease. The always-fatal disease that affects deer and other deer family animals was confirmed in a whitetail in Henry County, Tennessee, within eight miles of the Kentucky border south of Murray.
Among precautionary regulations that immediately went into effect, hunters in those five designated counties can no longer hunt over bait — no grain or other food to be ingested can be placed to attract and concentrate deer. Likewise, salt or other minerals cannot be placed.
Successful hunters in CWD Surveillance Zone counties are prohibited from transporting whole deer carcasses (or bones, spinal columns or skull contents) outside of the zone. Deboned venison as well as antlers, antlers attached to a clean skull plate or finished taxidermy work can be taken from within the zone to counties outside the zone.
An alternative for successful hunters in the surveillance zone is to take their deer to meat processors either in the same county or other of the five counties within the zone.
Successful hunters in the zone during the modern firearms season and Kentucky’s two muzzleloader seasons will be required to take their deer to designated check stations in each of the five counties so that samples of those whitetails can be taken for CWD testing. However, that extra precaution will not be required of kid deer hunters who take animals during the state’s early youth season or free youth season Jan. 1-2.
All hunters should study up on the ongoing CWD surveillance, but those who hunt in Calloway, Graves, Marshall, Fulton and Hickman counties especially should see details listed on the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov.
•••
Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ fall trout fishing season at 59 sites, including Fort Massac State Park in Metropolis, will open Oct. 16.
More than 80,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in selected ponds, lakes and streams throughout Illinois. No trout may be removed from these waters until the season officially opens at 5 a.m. on Saturday of Oct. 16, but beginning then licensed anglers can take up to a creel limit of 5 trout daily.
The stocked trout are said to be of “catchable” size and there is no size limit on these fish.
The trout program site at Fort Massac, the southernmost trout-stocked waters in Illinois, is the park’s Fairgrounds Pond.
To fish for trout at these sites, an angler must have an Illinois fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, both of which are available at IDNR license and permit terminal locations, which including bait shops, sporting goods stores and other retailers.
