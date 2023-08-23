Due to expected extreme heat on Friday, many high schools have pushed back their football games for the safety of the athletes, coaching staffs and fans. The following is an updated list of games with new times. The Paducah Sun will post daily changes as we learn of them.
McCracken County at Apollo 8 p.m.
Marshall County at Grayson 7:30 p.m.
Fulton County as South Fulton, TN 8 p.m.
Caldwell County at Madisonville-North Hopkins 7:30 p.m.
Calloway County vs. Murray High 8 p.m.
West Frankfort at Massac County 8 p.m.
Paducah Tilghman at Graves County 8:30 p.m.
Crittenden County at Union County 8:30 p.m.
Additionally, the First Region All “A” Classic Golf tournament which was scheduled for Friday at Drake Creek has been moved to Monday, August 28.
