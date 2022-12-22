In a season that saw the Murray State football team host its highest attended game in over 25 years, the Racers also saw increases in average attendance and total attendance and finished in the top third of all FCS teams in average attendance.
On game days this season, the Racers saw an 11.4% increase in both overall and average attendance. In total 42, 674 fans saw the Racers play this season for an average of 8,735 per game. Both the 2022 overall and average attendance figures were the highest for the Racers since 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.