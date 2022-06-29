June 25 to July 9 is a time for high school coaches and their student-athletes to take a break from one another and the tedious training and practice that goes into their craft. But, while there isn’t any official practice or training going on, a few local football coaches say football is still very much on their mind.
Jonathan Smith and Sean Thompson, head football coaches at McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman High Schools won’t be holding a practice, film session or weight lifting time with any of their athletes until at least July 10. And while they are glad to be able to take the break and enjoy time with their individual families, they find they are still thinking about all of that stuff.
“Your mind never stops when you’re a head coach,” Smith said. “I think you have to take a break but every coach approaches things different.”
Smith is approaching his first year as head coach for the Mustangs after moving from an assistant coaching role for the program in previous years. This will be his fifth season as head coach including his time at Tilghman and he says his lack of coaching years requires him to constantly be thinking about the game over the dead period.
“As coaches I think we are used to living off of game schedules and practice schedules and the dead period can sometimes bring that grinding to a halt,” Smith said. “But that doesn’t mean our mind stops thinking that way. At the same time you can worry yourself to death about things that haven’t happened yet or aren’t going to happen.”
Coach Thompson will be starting his second season with the Blue Tornado and believes that coaches and athletes could benefit from an even longer dead period.
“Kids now days, all they do is go, go, go,” Thompson said. “If it’s not with school it’s with sports, they are on the go with their sport, so they never have time off. So I think the dead period is a good thing and could benefit from being longer.”
Thompson also believes in taking time for himself and spending time with his family as well as doing some personal preparation for the upcoming season.
Of course every coach no matter how far away the particular season is, hopes their athletes are doing the basic things on their own to improve and be ready for the season. And during the dead period is no different. Both coaches expressed that their athletes work so hard the majority of the time that they deserve these two weeks off.
“The only thing that I told our kids that they needed to do during the dead period is to drink lots of water, make sure they are eating well and make sure they are doing something out of the house,” Thompson said.
While these young athletes are putting their hearts and souls into the sports that they love day in and day out, at the end of the day they are still kids. That is what Coach Smith wanted his players to understand heading into the dead period.
“I told our guys that I wasn’t going to tell them what they can’t or can’t do over the next two weeks, but I did tell them that it’s okay to be a kid,” Smith said. “And whatever that definition is to them if fine by me.”
Of course this dead period doesn’t just apply to football, it applies to every sanctioned athletic program at both the high school and middle school level. But in terms of football, once the dead period is over, those student-athletes and their coaches will get right back to work and jump into 7-on-7 tournaments and prepared for the upcoming season.
For Tilghman and McCracken County, that season will start with the Rumble on the River.
The Blue Tornado will host the Mustangs on their new turf field on Aug. 20 to kick off the 2022 football season.
Until then there will be plenty more two-a-days and weight room sessions to make sure they are ready for the competition.
