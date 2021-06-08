The 67th annual The Paducah Sun’s Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Championship will be played on Monday, July 26, at Paxton Park, and on Tuesday, July 27, at Rolling Hills Country Club. Entries are now being accepted.
Formerly called The Paducah Sun Ladies Golf Championship, the tournament was renamed to honor Mrs. Paxton several years ago. She was an avid supporter of ladies’ golf in the Paducah area for many years and was a player herself.
Chris Hunkler, PGA, director of the tournament, is urging all golfers to sign up before the July 15 deadline. No entry fee is charged, and an awards luncheon is served. This year’s event will have three divisions — Open (18 holes with four flights), Senior (nine holes each day for 55 and older and an index of 20 or above) and Junior (ages 13-17 with an index of 30 or lower.) Juniors may declare in the open division with an index of 15 or less.
“Very nice prizes will be presented to gross and net winners,” Hunkler added.
Golfers must be a resident of the following counties in Kentucky: Ballard, Carlisle, Caldwell, Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken and Trigg, or a resident of Massac County, Illinois. Non-resident members of the Country Club of Paducah, Paxton Park and Rollings Hills also qualify.
Email entries to chunkler@pga.com or fax to 270-575-8780, attention Tina Scott/Chris Hunkler, or mail to Tina Scott at 408 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, KY 42003. Entries must be received by July 15.
For an entry form or more information, email Hunkler at chunkler@pga.com.
