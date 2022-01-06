Eight seconds left on the clock, St. Mary in-bounds the ball at mid court, with the score all tied up at 47 points apiece. Senior guard Cade Fleming passed the ball to freshman Luke Sims who quickly passes back to Fleming. He dribbles right side, teammates all on the left. Fleming takes the Graves County defense one-on-one, back to the basket, he picks up his dribble, turns and takes an off balance fade-away jumper which rattles around and falls in.
That was the final play of the game in what was an overtime thriller Tuesday between the host Graves County Eagles and St. Mary Vikings, where the Vikings came out on top, 49-47.
“It was a tied game with two and a half minutes to go in the fourth quarter and Graves County just held the ball up at the top of the key and we just let them,” St. Mary head coach Chase Denson said. “They held the ball for one shot and we got the one stop at the buzzer to send it to overtime.”
It wasn’t just the final minutes and overtime that was close, it was a battle from start to finish between the Eagles and Vikings. The visitors held just a four point lead after the first eight minutes of play with a pair of threes from Luke and Palmer Sims, the only made deep balls of the night for the Vikings. Luke led his team with 20 points with Fleming right behind him with 19.
Graves took the second quarter with 11 points and held their opponents to just five. Four different Eagles led with nine points each, including Aydan Flint, Mason Grant, Drew Thompson and Drew Hayden.
The second half of play was much of the same. Low scoring quarters by both teams but aggressive quarters nonetheless, leading to a sure to be long talked about overtime finale.
“In overtime we came out and we were aggressive offensively,” Denson said. “We spread them out and attacked, both teams were in the bonus so I told them to attack if they pick you up just find the open guy and in the end Luke and Cade made a bunch of free throws down the stretch.”
In the fourth quarter and overtime, Fleming and Sims put up a combined 12 free throws, compared to just four from Graves in overtime.
“I always tell the kids ‘play hard and good things will happen,’ and last night was a prime example,” Denson said. “We also talk about playing a complete 32-minute game and last night a 36-minute game, but we really did that last night, we didn’t have an lapses and we got a big time road win.”
Up next for St. Mary is a home game against Community Christian Academy on Thursday, Jan. 6, weather permitting, followed by the First Region All “A” Classic starting on Jan. 11. Their first round game will be against Hickman County (4-8).
For Graves County, they will play host to Mayfield (5-2) on Friday, Jan. 7 followed by an away game at Henderson County (8-4) the following night.
St. Mary 18 23 29 37 49
Graves 14 25 33 37 47
