With 29 participants, some familiar faces came to the forefront of the 47th Annual Mark Mullen Memorial Junior Golf Tournament held Tuesday at Paxton Park.
Boys 16 & Older Champion
Cade Fleming – 78
Girls 16 & Older Champion
Margaret Butts – 75
Boys 14-15 Champion
Luke Wilson – 75
Girls 14-15 Champion
Elise Coakley – 91
Boys 12-13 Champion
Whitson McNeill – 93
Girls 12-13 Champion
Rachel Hagan – 48 (nine holes)
Boys 10-11 Champion
Tyler Mueller – 45 (nine holes)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.