With 29 participants, some familiar faces came to the forefront of the 47th Annual Mark Mullen Memorial Junior Golf Tournament held Tuesday at Paxton Park.

Boys 16 & Older Champion

Cade Fleming – 78

Girls 16 & Older Champion

Margaret Butts – 75

Boys 14-15 Champion

Luke Wilson – 75

Girls 14-15 Champion

Elise Coakley – 91

Boys 12-13 Champion

Whitson McNeill – 93

Girls 12-13 Champion

Rachel Hagan – 48 (nine holes)

Boys 10-11 Champion

Tyler Mueller – 45 (nine holes)

