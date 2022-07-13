After being crowned the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year for Boys Track and Field last week, it was only fitting that the recent Marshall County graduate add another Gatorade award to his trophy case. Cade Flatt was named the Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Player of the Year on Tuesday after a phenomenal high school career, including a senior season in which he caught the attention of media and track and field fans from across the country.
Gatorade distributed a press release describing the award and how it is awarded:
“The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Flatt as the nation’s best high school boys track and field player. The Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others to evaluate candidates, selected Flatt from more than half a million other student-athletes who compete in boys track and field nationwide.”
Flatt has competed on the biggest stages across the country this past season as he chased the record for fastest 800 Meter. While he never quite accomplished that feat, he did earn several first place finishes including four Kentucky State Titles in individual and team events.
“From the very beginning of this year from pre-season on, the goal was to pop off in this game and take over,” Flatt said. “So it was definitely in the back of my mind (winning the award) but if I hadn’t won it, it wouldn’t be the end of the world, but knowing that I won it and having this trophy next to me is a great feeling.”
The recent high school graduate donned his Marshall County High School Track and Field shirt in an interview with media members after finding out about receiving the award. He emphasized that he’s not only proud to have won the award, but also proud to have represented western Kentucky and his high school.
“I try to do the most for this community and represent the best way I can,” Flatt said. “I went to US Champs wearing my Marshall County jersey, I didn’t have to do that, I wanted to do that. I wanted kids in this community to look and see that and see that this Marshall County kid made it, he’s up there with the big guys and he chased his dreams and they came true. So I’m doing this for Marshall County, always have, always will.”
Now that his high school career has come to an end, Flatt will turn his focus to his college career. The Ole Miss Track and Field Commit will look to break records at the college level while still holding tight to his western Kentucky roots.
He says his focus moving forward to act as if he didn’t win this award.
“I’ve got to keep my head down, stay working, stay humble and act like I’m not in this position and act like I didn’t just win this,” Flatt said.
He believes that in doing so it will help him stay grounded and stay hungry moving forward to the collegiate level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.