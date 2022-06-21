All season long Cade Flatt has been setting new personal best times and claiming first place finish after first place finish at nearly every track and field event he has competed in this year. The Marshall County senior has plenty of accolades to boast about, but there is still one he is hoping to attain.
Over the weekend Flatt competed in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia, PA where he looked to set a new national high school record in the 800 Meter run. He had previously taken first place in the same event at the 2022 KHSAA Track and Field Championships and the 2022 New Balance Indoor Nationals back in March.
His name could be read in many headlines across the country when he impressed with a then PR 1:48.86. The national record, which was set in 1996 by Michael Granville of Bell Gardens, CA, currently sits at 1:46.45, a time that Flatt has had on his mind all year long.
All eyes were on the Ole Miss commit when the gun sounded for the 800 meter last weekend, and while he didn’t claim that national record, he claimed yet another first place finish in the event. He was just .03 second shy of the record with a time of 1:46.48.
“I can say that I’m a Kentucky state champion and a Kentucky state record holder, and a national champion. But one thing I can’t say is that I’m the best ever, yet. I’m always chasing history,” Flatt told the media after the race.
Flatt will have one more opportunity to chase history and claim to be the “best ever” this weekend when he competes in the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. He will travel to Eugene, OR for his last race as a high school student athlete for a chance to win not just another top finish, but claim that national record in the 800 meter.
