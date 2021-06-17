The Paducah Chiefs out-hit visiting Henderson, 9-8, on Wednesday but fell 6-3 in what marked their fourth straight loss.
The Flash scored in just three innings but did enough damage in those frames to come away with the victory. They opened the scoring with a three-run third frame, added two more in the fifth and a final run in the seventh.
The 3-0 lead came after Jacob Mulcahy and Adam Depkewicz led off with a single and walk, respectively.
Back-to-back one-out RBI singles from Santrel Farmer and Andrew Dalton plated the first two runs, and the Flash added the third on a Paducah error.
The Chiefs (2-9) cut the lead to 3-1 with a run in the bottom of the fourth via an RBI single from Jace Mizell.
Henderson (6-4) answered right back in the top of the fifth with a pair of runs on an RBI groundout from Dalton and RBI single from Trevor Campbell.
Paducah made it a 5-2 game in the bottom of the fifth after Ja’lil Akbar and Drew Hudson reached base via singles.
A groundout from Adam Brian brought Akbar home.
The Flash added a run in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly from Farmer after Nick Wimber led off with a double and advanced to third base on a wild pitch.
The Chiefs capped the scoring in the bottom of the eighth following a one-out triple from Sam Fagan, who came home on a groundout from Akbar.
Corbin Hayden got the pitching start for Paducah and was charged with the loss.
He allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out one over 71 pitches spanning five innings. Trent Hyde pitched in relief, giving up one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over the final four frames.
Tyler Cruse started on the mound for Henderson and earned the win.
He allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four.
Colby Knutzen and Tyler Schultz each pitched two innings in relief and combined for five strikeouts.
Farmer finished with a team-high two hits for the Flash, and he and Dalton each tallied two RBIs.
Brandon Hager paced Paducah with a three-hit night that included a triple. Cade Rogers added a pair of singles. Brian, Mizell and Akbar had one RBI apiece.
