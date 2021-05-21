Despite being down by three runs in the first inning against the visitors from Muhlenberg County, a scrappy Paducah Tilghman squad did not let the scoreboard define the final outcome.
In a 13-3 victory, Paducah Tilghman collected their 22nd win of the season with Gage Griggs and Justin West leading the offensive onslaught on Thursday night.
“We had a bit of a rocky start there but I just told the kids out there that I don’t like it but when get three hits in a row, you’re going to score runs,” Paducah Tilghman Head Coach Tremayne Donald said referencing the first inning. “My thing is, Caleb (Payne) found it in the next inning and he got better as the game went on, getting a little stronger.”
In the first inning, the Mustangs (9-14) used Paducah Tilghman mishaps to build a 3-0 lead as Caden Yates, Matt Jackson, and Eli DeBoer were able to cross home plate.
Paducah Tilghman (22-3) would get one run back in the bottom half of the inning. West singled perfectly between second and short, finally stopping in center field. The single allowed Griggs to score the first run for the Tornado.
The boys in Tilghman blue would take the lead from Muhlenberg in the bottom of the second with offensive assistance from Leyton Patterson, Jack Hutcheson, Levin East, and Griggs.
“We put some runs to help Payne out and we’re really starting to swing the bat at the right time,” Donald said. “We had cooled off midway through and a little bit here toward the end but in the last few games, we’ve started to get back on pace and be on time.”
The wheels began to fall off for the Mustangs in the bottom of the fourth when John Kiebler scored by stealing home as Hutcheson advanced to second base.
Griggs and West added to their individual hit totals with RBI singles. The single by West gave Griggs the green light to make the score 7-3.
Gunner Massey joined in the offensive fun with a double to right field, scoring West. The next batter, Zion LaGrone would mirror the Massey hit with a double to left.
LaGrone’s hit pushed the game out of reach for the Mustangs at 9-3.
“Some of our main guys that were performing early on and kind of went down for a little bit,” He said. “But now those guys are starting to pick it back up at the right time.”
It was all hands on deck offensively with Griggs (two runs, three hits, three RBIs), East (one run, one hit), West (two runs, three hits, two RBIs), Massey (one run, one hit, one RBI), LaGrone (one hit, one RBI), Devin Kiebler (two hits), Patterson (two runs, two hits, two RBIs), John Kiebler (two runs, two hits, one RBI), and Hutcheson (one run, one hit, two RBIs) all making their mark.
Payne earned the victory by going five innings. He allowed three runs on five hits, struck out four, and walked none. East appeared in relief and threw one inning, striking out one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.