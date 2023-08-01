Five Murray State football players have earned preseason All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors from the nationally recognized media outlet Phil Steele Magazine.

Offensive linemen DJ Jones and Jacob Frye earned second-team and fourth-team honors, respectively, while fellow offensive playmaker Taylor Shields also earned a fourth-team nod. On the defensive side, Cade Shupperd picked up third-team honors and Cody Goatley was named to the fourth team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In