Five members of the Murray State football team were honored by the Ohio Valley Conference Tuesday during the reveal of the league’s annual postseason awards. Levi Nesler, Eric Samuta, Taylor Shields and Cade Shupperd were all named to the All-OsVC second team, while Cody Goatley was named to the All-Newcomer team.

The award was the first of their careers for Shields and Shupperd, while it was the third All-OVC accolade for both Nesler and Samuta. The senior duo joins Eddie McFarland (1975-77), Ronnie Merritt (1995-97), DeAngelo Nelson (2007-09), Casey Brockman (2010-12) and Malik Honeycutt (2018, 2020-21) as the only Racers to ever be named All-OVC on three separate occasions.

