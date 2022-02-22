First District

Girls

Carlisle County 65 vs. Fulton City 30

CC: Whitaker-18, Wright-15, McGee-9, Tyler-8, Hogancamp-7, Gibson-4, Jones-4

FC: Macklin-9, Martin-9, Taylor-8, McCloyn-3, Patton-1

Hickman County 34 vs. Fulton County 29

HC: Skaggs-14, Wilber-8, Midyett-6, Howell-4, Naranjo-2,

FC: Brown-15, McNeal-6, Kinney-3, Scott-3, Murphy-2

Boys

Carlisle County 50 vs. Fulton City 42

CC: Hayden-20, Keeling-11, Grogan-8, Burnett-4, Newsome-2, Perez-2, B. Williams-2, Oliver-1

FC: Cobb-22, Jackson-13, Pettigrew-5, Madding-2

Fulton County 57 vs. Hickman County 35

FC: Campbell-20, Gossett-9, Brown-6, Everett-5, Pierce-5, Jones-4, Turner-3, Esters-2, Gibbs-2, Kinney-1

HC: Prince-9, Ward-8, Pettit-6, Johnson-6, Shoemaker-2, Cripps-2, Newton-2

Second District

Girls

Paducah Tilghman 81 vs. CCA 4

PT: Garland-20, Gray-19, Smith-14, Reed-12, Jackson-10, Shumpert-2, Wurth-2, Hodge-2

CCA: Not immediately available

Boys

McCracken County 57 vs. St. Mary 21

MC: Brower-15, McCune-10, Tilford-8, Blackwell-6, Purvis-6, Venable-5, Bradley-4, Bridges-2, Nyberg-2

SM: Mikel-8, J. Willett-3, Fleming-3, Haas-3, D. Willett-2, Muiter-1, Sims-1

Paducah Tilghman 83 vs. CCA 64

PT: Shaw-30, Powell-28, Arthur-10, Bradley-6, Fitzgerald-4, Patterson-3, Harris-2

CCA: Kahnplaye-23, Smith-18, Wilson-9, Dee-6, Chestnut-4, Winsett-4

Third District

Girls

Mayfield 37 vs. Ballard Memorial 32

May: Smith-10, Mandry-9, K. Morris-8, Henson-6, Henley-4

BM: Yates-16, O’Connor-5, O’Neill-4, Adams-3, Monroe-2, Riggs-2

Boys

Graves County 66 vs. Ballard Memorial 53

GC: Waller-19, Jackson-12, Isaiah-10, Thompson-10, Tubbs-9, Pigg-6

BM: English-15, Birney-14, Wilson-10, Overstreet-8, Smith-6

Fourth District

Girls

Marshall County 46 vs. Murray 26

MC: Langhi-16, Waller-13, Driver-11, Teague-2, Schroader-2, Henson-2

Murray: Oakley-6, Kindle-5, Daughrity-5, Smith-5, English-3, Darnell-2

Calloway County 51 vs. CFS 46

CC: Lowe-17, Futrell-10, McReynolds-8, Settle-7, Schumacher-3, Clark-2, Koch-2, Crouch-2

CFS: Jackson-20, Burnett-10, G. Howard-10, R. Howard-4, Warren-2

Boys

Murray 81 vs. CFS 42

Murray: Boggess-16, Whitaker-16, English-10, Gill-8, Grant-7, Watson-6, Wilson-5, Carman-3, Wyatt-3, May-3, Jones-2, Rosa-2

CFS: Hovekamp-13, Dunning-12, E. Grigg-6, L. Grigg-4, S. Grigg-3, Space-2, Gaston-2

Calloway 60 vs. Marshall County 43

CC: Ray-20, Finley-20, Butler-16, Hudgin-2, Franklin-2

MC: Schroader-11, Moore-8, Mills-7, R. Smith-5, Q. Smith-4, Sedlock-4, Smothers-2, Wallace-2

