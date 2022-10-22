On Monday night, the First Region Volleyball Tournament will kick off at Marshall County High School, with local high school teams fighting for a regional title and a ticket to the state tournament.
The following teams will compete for the title: McCracken County, Fulton County, Graves County, Christian Fellowship, Carlisle County, Mayfield, Marshall County, and Community Christian Academy.
Monday, October 24, 5:30 p.m.
McCracken County vs. Fulton County
In the history of McCracken County’s volleyball program, this will be the first time the Lady Mustangs and the Lady Pilots meet.
The Lady Mustangs are currently 31-6 and undefeated in the region and district. Addison Hart leads with 370 kills. In addition, she’s collected 23 blocks, 90 digs, and 61 service aces in 93 sets.
Caroline Sivills leads the team in blocks with 41. Sivills also has 297 kills, 10 assists, 112 digs, and 89 service aces in 93 sets and 36 games. Piper Mullinax leads her team with 777 assists. She also has 69 kills, 10 blocks, 114 digs, and 85 aces. In addition, Ellie Whiteside leads her team with 230 digs. Whiteside has 61 assists and 54 service aces for her senior season.
On the other end, Fulton County sits at 5-23 with a 3-19 region record and a 3-6 district record. Hannah Emmons leads her team with 140 kills in 82 sets played. In addition, she has collected 20 blocks, 14 assists, 12 digs, and 53 service aces.
Kylee Harrison has 48 kills, 11 blocks, 47 assists, 14 digs, and 36 service aces, and Abigail Emmons leads her team with 133 assists. In addition, Aubrey Allison leads the team with 85 service aces.
Monday 7:15 p.m.
Graves County vs. Christian Fellowship
These two programs are very familiar, dating back to 2003. The battle of the Eagles was all CFS until Graves County earned its first program win against CFS in 2013. The latest matchup between the two resulted in CFS winning in five sets.
Christian Fellowship has shined this season with a 24-10 record, going 15-3 in the region and 7-1 in districts. Lillian Burnett leads the team with 519 kills. She also has 57 blocks, 35 assists, 329 digs, and 74 service aces.
Lilian Griggs leads the team with 445 assists and has 59 kills, seven blocks, 249 digs, and 56 service aces. Cordia Hood has 240 kills, 32 blocks, 20 assists, 194 digs, and 51 service aces. In addition, Rhema Howard has 387 assists, 41 kills, three blocks, 310 digs, and 44 aces.
Graves County sits with an 18-18 record, going 8-3 in the region and 5-0 in the district. Audrey Smith leads the team with 234 kills, 16 blocks, five assists, 221 digs, and 30 service aces.
Madison Mills leads the team with 46 blocks. Mills also has 163 kills, five assists, 95 digs, and 39 aces. Molly Miller has 738 assists, 47 kills, 39 blocks, 297 digs, and 45 aces. In addition, Marley Shoulta leads the team with 416 digs and has 12 kills, 43 assists, and 46 service aces.
Tuesday, October 25, 5:30 p.m.
Carlisle County vs. Mayfield
Mayfield has had Carlisle County’s number since 2019, but it hasn’t been an easy task with numerous matches going four and five sets.
The Lady Cardinals have a 19-10 record this season, going 16-8 in the region and 3-3 in the district. Avery Nanney leads her team with 339 kills, and in addition, she has 23 blocks, 87 digs, and 62 aces.
Matticlaire Wheeler leads the team with 541 assists. Wheeler also has 46 kills, four blocks, 108 digs, and 57 service aces. Chloe Walker leads with 373 digs, 11 kills, 35 assists, and 49 aces. Charli Stanley leads with 29 blocks, and she also has 64 kills, four assists, 30 digs, and 12 aces in 26 games.
The Lady Comets come into tournament play with a 20-15 record, 15-10 in the region, and 11-0 in the district. Alexis Jones leads the team with 175 kills and has collected 13 assists, 136 digs, and 47 service aces.
Ally Dietsch leads the Comets with 66 blocks and has 135 kills, five assists, 40 digs, and 19 aces. Kaylee Campbell leads the team in assists with 462 and has 21 kills, 43 digs, and 44 aces. In addition, Laney Shehorn has 322 digs, 16 kills, five assists, and 43 service aces.
Tuesday 7:15 p.m.
Marshall County vs. Community Christian Academy
Since 2006, the two programs have battled back and forth and will continue the battle on Tuesday night. The last match between the two resulted in CCA sweeping Marshall County.
Community Christian Academy has a 26-11 record this season with a 20-6 region record and went 6-3 in the district. Dailyn Cauley leads with 390 kills and has 64 blocks, eight assists, 56 digs, and 57 service aces.
Natalie Truitt leads with 303 assists. In addition, Truitt has 37 kills, two blocks, 175 digs, and 41 aces.
Olivia Carroll has 414 digs, 10 kills, 23 assists, and 43 aces. In addition, Elizabeth Shaw has 293 kills, 22 blocks, 44 assists, 102 digs, and 51 aces.
Marshall County sits with a 15-6 record, going 13-6 in the region and 6-2 in the district. Sarah Bremmerkamp leads with 211 kills and has 12 blocks, 13 assists, 212 digs, and 25 service aces.
Leigha McVickers has 20 blocks, 26 kills, five assists, 23 digs, and five aces. Annie Beard leads the tea with 311 assists and has eight kills, two blocks, 135 digs, and 44 aces. In addition, Finella Buhay has 226 digs, five kills, 23 assists, and 19 aces.
The final four teams will compete on Wednesday, October 26, at Marshall County, starting at 5:30 p.m. with the second game at 7:15 p.m. The winners will head to the championship on Thursday night with a 6:00 p.m. start time.
The championship winner will head to the 2022 Volleyball State Tournament. The first round of the state tournament will be on October 31, and the location will be based on KHSAA RPI. The First Region will face the Eighth Region.
