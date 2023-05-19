With the First Region tournaments kicking off next week, here is a look at the remaining 16 teams and where they sit in the Top 50 Statistical Leaders for KHSAA. The regional draw will be held at Marshall County High School on Friday morning.
The remaining softball teams consist of McCracken County (28-5), Ballard Memorial (21-5), Marshall County (18-14), Paducah Tilghman (20-12), Graves County (13-13), Carlisle County (16-14), Calloway County (14-15), and Hickman County (14-15).
The remaining baseball teams consist of McCracken County (25-10), Paducah Tilghman (19-10), Graves County (18-13), Marshall County (19-13), Carlisle County (23-12), Calloway County (14-17), Ballard Memorial (18-15), and Hickman County (14-13).
SOFTBALL STATS TOP 50 BATTING AVERAGE
36 — Anna Howell — Hickman County — .557
TOP 50 HOME RUNS
29 — Annie White — McCracken County — 10; 36 — Ally Hutchins — McCracken County — 9
TOP 50 HITS
42 — Ellie Shoulders — McCracken County — 51
TOP 50 DOUBLES
50 — Anna Howell — Hickman County — 13
TOP 50 TRIPLES
11 — Anistyn Thomas — Paducah Tilghman — 8; 46 — Preslee Phillips — Calloway County — 5
TOP 50 BASE ON BALLS
4 — Ally Hutchins — McCracken County — 28; 11 — KG Walker — McCracken County — 26
TOP 50 SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
23 — Anna Howell — Hickman County — 1.063%; 32 — Annie White — McCracken County — 1.000%; 40 — Ally Hutchins — McCracken County — 0.987%
TOP 50 RBI
3 — Annie White — McCracken County — 62; 12 — Ally Hutchins — McCracken County — 50
TOP 50 RUNS
16 — Mikaela Coburn — McCracken County — 52; 44 — Ally Hutchins — McCracken County — 45; 46 — Cate Hurley — McCracken County — 45
TOP 50 STOLEN BASES
4 — Mikaela Coburn — McCracken County — 41; 11 — Audreya White — Paducah Tilghman — 35
TOP 50 EARNED RUN AVERAGE
10 — Madyson Bohde — Ballard Memorial — 1.17
TOP 50 STRIKEOUTS
14 — Madyson Bohde — Ballard Memorial — 222; 19 — Anna Rogers — Graves County — 205; 44 — Allicen Harris — Marshall County — 159
TOP 50 WINS
11 — Madyson Bohde — Ballard Memorial — 19-4; 42 — Anna Kate Hawes — McCracken County — 14-2
TOP 50 INNINGS PITCHED
11 — Blair Byassee — Hickman County — 167.2; 23 — Madyson Bohde — Ballard Memorial — 149; 34 — Rhianna Thomason — Carlisle County — 142; 45 — Allicen Harris — Marshall County — 137.1; 49 — Anna Rogers — Graves County — 133.1
TOP 50 TEAM BATTING AVERAGE
14 — McCracken County — 33 games — .403
TOP 50 TEAM RUNS
8 — McCracken County — 33 games — 329
TOP 50 TEAM HITS
8 — McCracken County — 33 games — 360; 23 — Marshall County — 32 games — 322
TOP 50 TEAM DOUBLES
33 — Hickman County — 28 games — 61; 39 — McCracken County — 33 games — 59
TOP 50 TEAM TRIPLES
5 — Paducah Tilghman — 30 games — 22; 36 — McCracken County — 33 games — 15; 46 — Marshall County — 32 games — 14
TOP 50 TEAM HOME RUNS
4 — McCracken County — 33 games — 44
TOP 50 TEAM RBI
4 — McCracken County — 33 games — 299
TOP 50 TEAM STOLEN BASES
9 — Paducah Tilghman — 30 games — 152/169; 11 — McCracken County — 33 games — 140/151
TOP 50 TEAM EARNED RUN AVERAGE
6 — Ballard Memorial — 25 games — 1.37; 40 — Hickman County — 28 games — 2.63; 49 — Calloway County — 29 games — 2.85
TOP 50 STRIKEOUTS
20 — Graves County — 26 games — 254; 27 — Ballard Memorial — 25 games — 230
BASEBALL STATS TOP 50 HOME RUNS
48 — Eli James — McCracken County — 5; 50 — Keaton Overstreet — Ballard Memorial — 5
TOP 50 HITS
18 — Koltyn Perez — Carlisle County — 48
TOP 50 TRIPLES
24 — Koltyn Perez — Carlisle County — 5; 27 — Walker McClanahan — Hickman County — 4; 37 — Nate Lang — McCracken County — 4
TOP 50 BASE ON BALLS
36 — Cole Lockhart — Calloway County — 26
TOP 50 RUNS
13 — Koltyn Perez — Carlisle County — 47
TOP 50 EARNED RUN AVERAGE
6 — Konnor Myatt — Ballard Memorial — 0.58; 15 — Eli Prince — Hickman County — 0.91; 36 — Zach Sims — McCracken County — 1.25; 45 — Gunner Massey — Paducah Tilghman — 1.35
TOP 50 STRIKEOUTS
15 — Eli Prince — Hickman County — 87; 26 — Jarren Bruer — Carlisle County — 81
TOP 50 WINS
33 — Drew Hayden — Graves County — 7-3; 40 — Drake Defreitas — Graves County — 6-2
TOP 50 SAVES
49 — Drake Defreitas — Graves County — 2
TOP 50 INNINGS PITCHED
7 — Carter McKinney — Marshall County — 62; 41 — Walker McClanahan — Hickman County — 54.1
TOP 50 TEAM RUNS
32 — Carlisle County — 35 games — 241
TOP 50 TEAM TRIPLES
23 — Hickman County — 27 games — 13; 31 — Carlisle County — 35 games — 11; 41 — Graves County — 31 games — 10; 45 — Marshall County — 32 games — 10
TOP 50 TEAM STOLEN BASES
47 — Paducah Tilghman — 26 games — 105/122
TOP 50 TEAM EARNED RUN AVERAGE
2 — Paducah Tilghman — 26 games — 1.71; 11 — Ballard Memorial — 31 games — 2.15; 14 — McCracken County — 35 games — 2.23; 43 — Hickman County — 27 games — 2.83
TOP 50 TEAM STRIKEOUTS
2 — Carlisle County — 35 games — 298; 17 — McCracken County — 35 games — 255; 25 — Marshall County — 32 games — 248; 40 — Ballard Memorial — 31 games — 237; 43 — Graves County — 31 games — 236
