With the First Region tournaments kicking off next week, here is a look at the remaining 16 teams and where they sit in the Top 50 Statistical Leaders for KHSAA. The regional draw will be held at Marshall County High School on Friday morning.

The remaining softball teams consist of McCracken County (28-5), Ballard Memorial (21-5), Marshall County (18-14), Paducah Tilghman (20-12), Graves County (13-13), Carlisle County (16-14), Calloway County (14-15), and Hickman County (14-15).

