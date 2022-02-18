2022 First Region Tournament Game Times

Girls First Round

Saturday, Feb. 26 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Boys First Round

Monday, Feb. 28: 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Boys First Round cont.

Tuesday, March 1: 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Girls Semi-finals

Thursday, March 3: 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Boys Semi-finals

Friday, March 4: 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Championship Games

Saturday, March 5: Girls Championship at 12 p.m., Boys Championship at 3 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In