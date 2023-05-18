The First Region tennis tournament has narrowed the competition down to the championship matches for Girls Singles, Boys Singles, Girls Doubles and Boys Doubles. Semifinal matches took place on Wednesday at the Larry J. Heflin Tennis Center, with the championship matches scheduled to take place on Thursday afternoon.
Everyone who competed on Wednesday, regardless of a semifinal win or loss advance to the 2023 KHSAA State Tennis Championships May 30 — June 1 in Lexington.
McCracken County’s Sophie Hollowell and Paducah Tilghman’s Abby Brown represented the top half of the bracket, while Murray’s Kyra Jones and Mayfield’s Molly Null played the bottom half. Hollowell and Null will meet in the championship match after Hollowell swept Brown 6-0, 6-0 and Null beat Jones 6-1, 6-2.
Michael East of Mayfield and Cameron Wright of Paducah Tilghman battled for a spot in the singles championship spot, while Haden Scruggs of McCracken County and Whitson McNeill of Paducah Tilghman fought for the remaining spot. East and McNeill will fight for the Boys Singles title after East beat Wright 6-2, 6-1 and McNeill beat Scruggs 6-0, 7-6 (2).
McCracken County duo Pratha Patel and Lilli Smith faced off against Marshall County’s Delaney Miller and JC Wells. The Lady Mustangs snagged the win with scores of 6-1 and 6-0. Paducah Tilghman’s Maddie Duwe and Meghan Gruber battled against McCracken County’s Cassidy Parker and Alexis Poore to see who would meet Patel and Smith. Parker and Poore filled that spot with scores of 6-2, 6-3 over the PT duo, making for a McCracken vs. McCracken battle for the Girls Doubles title.
Connor McIntosh and Wyatt Crabtree of McCracken County met Paducah Tilghman’s Alex McMillan and Nolan Waller, while Banks Lafont and Leyton Morris took on McCracken County’s Emmanuel Puertollano and Om Patel. Just like Girls Doubles, it will be a McCracken vs. McCracken championship meet as McIntosh/Crabtree won 6-2, 6-1 and Puretollano/Patel won 6-2, 6-1.
