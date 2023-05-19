Tennis stars from across the First Region battled until the very end, resulting in team, singles and doubles region champions and runners-up. The regional tournament took place at the Larry J. Heflin Tennis Center in Paducah, concluding on Thursday afternoon.

Everyone who competed on Wednesday and Thursday, regardless of a win or loss advance to the 2023 KHSAA State Tennis Championships May 30 — June 1 in Lexington.

