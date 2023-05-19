Tennis stars from across the First Region battled until the very end, resulting in team, singles and doubles region champions and runners-up. The regional tournament took place at the Larry J. Heflin Tennis Center in Paducah, concluding on Thursday afternoon.
Everyone who competed on Wednesday and Thursday, regardless of a win or loss advance to the 2023 KHSAA State Tennis Championships May 30 — June 1 in Lexington.
For the third straight year, the McCracken County Mustangs won the First Region boys team tennis championship on Thursday afternoon. Additionally, Wyatt Crabtree and Connor McIntosh were named the boys doubles champions with teammates Emmanuel Puertollano and Om Patel landed in the runner-up spot.
Crabtree and McIntosh defeated their fellow McCracken teammates 6-1, 6-0 for he doubles title.
The boys singles title went to Paducah Tilghman’s Whitson McNeill beat out Mayfield Michael East. It was the longest battle of the day as they needed an extra set to determine the winner. East won the first 4-6, McNeill bounced back 6-4 and closed out the match 10-5.
The McCracken County Lady Mustangs earned the First Region girls tennis championship and also had several other awards earned. The Lady Mustangs edged out the Mayfield Lady Cardinals in team play, as the Lady Cardinals earned the team runner-up title.
In singles play it was McCracken County’s Sophie Hollowell who was named the girls singles champion. She met Mayfield’s Molly Null in the championship match where Hollowell came out on top 6-0, 6-3.
In doubles play Lilli Smith and Pratha Patel earned the girls doubles top title. They defeated fellow teammates Cassidy Parker and Alexis Poore with scores of 6-1, 6-2, earning Parker and Poore the doubles runner-up awards.
