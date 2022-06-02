Lexington — Tuesday in Lexington consisted of plenty of First Region athletes competing in the 2022 KHSAA State Tennis Championships. The state tournament had a plethora of representation from the First Region including athletes from McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman, Mayfield and Marshall County.
By the time Tuesday morning came around, there were only a handful of First Region athletes remaining and by the end of the day none remained.
The morning started with McCracken County singles Lilli Smith and Sophie Hollowell competing in their individual matches. Smith took on Audrina Schaefer from Male, ultimately falling 6-3 and 6-2. Hollowell fell to Jaycie Mair from Lexington Catholic in a 6-1, 6-3 decision.
Davis Rowton represented the region as a solo and last athlete in the running for Paducah Tilghman. The senior, whose brother coached from the sideline, was kept from going any further in the tournament, falling to Eli Stephenson 6-1, 6-1.
Then there were two.
Doubles contests consisting of McCracken County duo Connor McIntosh and Wyatt Crabtree put on a show as they fought to stay in Lexington. They claimed the first set 6-3, but their opponents from Louisville Collegiate School took the second set 6-2, sending the match into a tiebreaker. The tie breaking set went 10-7, but ultimately the McCracken duo fell and were eliminated from contention for the state title.
Mayfield’s girls tennis team boasts a sister duo that made it further than the rest. Megan and Molly Null won their match in the round of 16, beating their Sacred Heart opponents 6-2 and 6-1. This put them into the quarterfinals later in the day, taking on Henry Clay High School. The senior-sophomore duo was shutout in the first set 6-0 and although they were able to win two games, they ultimately lost the second set 6-2.
