The St. Mary Vikings hosted the US Bank Shootout at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University on Saturday. Teams from across the First Region and a few teams from the Second and Third Regions joining in on the action. At least one team from the First Region competed each of the five games that took place.
Those teams include the St. Mary Vikings and Lady Vikings, the Christian Fellowship Eagles and Lady Eagles, the Community Christian Academy Warriors and Lady Warriors, the Carlisle County Comets, the Crittenden County Rockets and the Muhlenberg County Mustangs and Lady Mustangs.
Lady Mustangs 51, Lady Vikings 41
Kicking off the tournament was a battle between the Muhlenberg Lady Mustangs and St. Mary Lady Vikings where the ‘visitors’ came away with a 10-point, 51-41 win. Muhlenberg County got off to a hot shooting quarter, putting up 18 points in the opening frame, while the Lady Vikings put up just eight points. The tables turned in the second quarter however, as St. Mary put up 15 points, eight of which came from the charity stripe courtesy of Kaitlynn Burrus and Olivia Lorch. This led to a 27-23 lead for the Lady Mustangs at halftime.
Muhlenberg bounced back in the third and fourth quarters, putting up 14 and 12 points respectively, against St. Mary’s 11 and seven-point quarters to finish off the game.
St. Mary: O. Lorch 14, K. Burrus 12, M. Clements 7, B. Barnett 2, K. O’Neill 2, C. Haas 2, E. Roof 2.
Lady Eagles 62, Lady Warriors 7
The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles put on a dominant performance in the second game aver the Community Christian Lady Warriors. CCA found all seven of their points in the first half, but not before CFS built a substantial lead. They built a 15-0 lead before Addie Arnett put two points on the board on a layup. A trip to the free throw line by Audrey Tucker made it a 23-4 score and Emma Wring sank a shot from deep to make it a 25-7 game.
Christian Fellowship held a 35-7 cushion heading into halftime and added another another 27 points in the second half to claim the 62-7 lead.
CFS: L. Burnett 12, J. Jackson 11, G. Howard 10, A. Ryan 6, R. Howard 6, N. Tyson 4, K. Owen 4, A. Warren 4, R. Hudson 2, F. DeMerchant 1
CCA: A. Arnett 3, E. Wring 2, A. Tucker 2
Warriors 78, Eagles 71
The Community Christian Warriors are on a 7-game win streak, best in school history, after beating the Christian Fellowship Eagles on Saturday. CCA’s five starters were able to take care of business from start to finish in the scoring efforts for the Warriors. A 20-8 opening quarter gave CCA a promising start, but CFS bounced back to outscore the Warriors 22-13 to make it a 33-30 halftime score in favor of CCA.
The game remained close the rest of the way, making for a competitive second half of play. A strong 11-point performance by Lucas Baten-Knotts gave the Warriors the lead down the stretch to secure the 78-71 victory.
CCA: P. Kahnplaye 28, T. Winsett 19, J. Smith 18, L. Baten-Knotts 11, A. Dee 2
CFS: A. Dunning 27, E. Grigg 20, S. Grigg 10, J. Burnett 9, D. Kite 3, B. Fletcher 2
Comets 73, Rockets 65 (OT)
Competition heated up as the tournament progressed throughout the day. The fourth game of the day between Carlisle County and Crittenden County proved to be the most competitive of the day, needing an extra four minutes to determine a winner.
Carlisle County dominated in the first half of play, outscoring the Rockets 13-9 and 17-6 in the first two quarter of play. They held a 28-15 lead and it looked like the Comets were on their way to an easy victory. The Comets would score just eight points in the third quarter, while the Rockets started to find their scoring legs. They outscored the Comets 16- 8 and 25-18 to make things interesting in the final minute of play.
Crittenden County tied the game for the first time with 3.4 second left to play. The Comets called a timeout, but had the full length of the floor to try and score and regain the lead. They would send a long pass for a layup on the other end but couldn’t get the shot off in time. Carlisle County would score 17 points in the 4-minutes overtime period to the Rockets just nine points. Junior Carter Burnett came in clutch in that overtime, putting on a perfect performance from the free throw line, going 11-for-11 to make the difference in the win.
Comets: C. Burnett 27, B. Williams 12, W. Rickard 11, Z. Grogan 7, K. King 7, K. Perez 5, K. Bowles 2, K. Arnold 2
Rockets: T. Champion 32, J. Hatfield 15, C. Gobin 6, S. Guess 4, P. Morgeson 4, Z. Counts 2, B. Walker 2
Mustangs 50, Vikings 49
Closing out the tournament on Saturday was the hosting St. Mary Vikings taking on the Muhlenberg Mustangs, the same schools that opened up the tournament, but their female counterparts.
Much like the game before them, the Vikings and Mustangs contest came down to the final seconds. Competition was close from start to finish, though St. Mary had a slight 17-11 lead after the first frame. They were able to maintain that lead at 31-27 going into halftime but scoring slowed down for the Vikings in the third quarter.
The Mustangs outscored the Vikings 17-9 in the third frame and while the Vikings had a slight 9-6 fourth quarter performance, the strong third quarter by the Mustangs would be enough to do the trick. With just 15 seconds to play, the Vikings were forced to send the Mustangs to the line for a 1-1 situation which fell short, the Mustangs were able to get their own rebound their and force some more time off of the clock, getting sent back to the line where they once again missed. This game St. Mary one last chance to take the lead as they trailed 50-49, but the final shot wouldn’t fall.
Mustangs: K. Johnson 20, K. Ray 7, I. Coats 6, M. Brannon 5, J. Sommers 4, L. Hardin 2
Vikings: L. Sims 16, O. Mikel 13, B. Haas 9, A. Hahn 6, B. Quigley 5
