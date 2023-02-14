The St. Mary Vikings hosted the US Bank Shootout at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University on Saturday. Teams from across the First Region and a few teams from the Second and Third Regions joining in on the action. At least one team from the First Region competed each of the five games that took place.

Those teams include the St. Mary Vikings and Lady Vikings, the Christian Fellowship Eagles and Lady Eagles, the Community Christian Academy Warriors and Lady Warriors, the Carlisle County Comets, the Crittenden County Rockets and the Muhlenberg County Mustangs and Lady Mustangs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In