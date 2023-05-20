On Friday, the First Region softball coaches met at Marshall County High School for the regional tournament draw to see what matchups will take place with eyes on a ticket to the next month’s 2023 KHSAA State Softball Tournament in Lexington.
The tournament will be split between Marshall County and McCracken County on Monday night, with the remainder of the regional tournament finishing at Baptist Health Field on McCracken County’s campus.
Monday, May 22Location: Baptist Health Field
Hickman County (14-15) vs. Graves County (13-13)
McCracken County (28-5) vs. Calloway County (14-15)
Monday, May 22Location: Marshall County High School
Marshall County (18-14) vs. Carlisle County (16-14)
Ballard Memorial (21-5) vs. Paducah Tilghman (20-12)
Tuesday, May 23Location: Baptist Health Field
Winner Hickman County/Graves County vs. Winner McCracken County vs. Calloway County
Winner Marshall County/Carlisle County vs. Winner Ballard Memorial vs. Paducah Tilghman
Wednesday, May 24Location: Baptist Health Field
