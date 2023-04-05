Many First Region softball teams softball teams have taken their talents out of state for a variety of Spring Break trips. Some teams have fared better than others, but all have represented western Kentucky well.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN
The Lady Blue Tornado of Paducah Tilghman High School are currently on a 3-3 stance in the Spring Break journey. They are currently competing in the Florida Softball Beach Bash at Ft. Walton Beach, FL.
Their most recent win came in a 5-3 decision over Rootstown, OH against a DI Miami University commit in a pitcher. Despite the talent from the pitching circle, the Lady Blue Tornado connecting for six hits, five runs and three errors.
The runs came courtesy of Camrynn McMinn, Anistyn Thomas and Gabi Logsdon.
Mia Bobbitt controlled the circle all seven innings. She allowed four hits, three runs, four walks and struck out four on a 103-61 pitch-strike count.
HICKMAN COUNTY 5, ELLIOT COUNTY 0
The Hickman County Lady Falcons improved to a 5-4 record and a three-game win streak on Tuesday when they took on the Elliot County Lady Lions in the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge Tennessee.
Tuesday’s win kicked off Spring Break for the Lady Falcons which will consist of three games in Tennessee and prepare them for a return home to start their First Region All “A” Classic journey.
Blair Byassee controlled the pitchers circle and earned the victory, allowing just one hit and striking out four on 54 pitches. She also tallied a run, a hit and an RBI.
It was a slow start for both teams as the first run wasn’t scored until the bottom of the fourth inning. The run came courtesy of Carly Boaz when Brooklyn Naranjo hit a line drive double to bring home Boaz with two outs on the board.
Hickman County went on a short run in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win. Byassee’s run came in the form of an inside the park homer, making it a 2-0 ballgame. The next two runs were scored by McKenzie Wilber and Boaz when Abbi Clark hit a fly ball double to right field. Naranjo hit a line drive single in the next at-bat to bring home Clark for the final round of the afternoon.
COPLEY OH 5, CARLISLE COUNTY 0
Carlisle County’s softball program dropped a pair of games on Tuesday in Tennessee. The Cal Ripken Experience proved tough for the Lady Comets early on as they fell to Copley, OH 5-0.
The Lady Comets defense came out strong, keeping their opponents scoreless through the first three innings. Rhianna Thomason controlled the pitchers circle all seven innings allowing eight hits, five runs, and struck out three on 82 pitches.
Despite the scoreless game, Carlisle connected on five at-bats in the contest, but the offense couldn’t bring anyone home. Laney Shehorn connected on two of her three attempts, Karlie Gibson connected on 1-of-2 , Alyssa Aikins connected on 1-of-2 and Thomason connected on 1-of-3.
GREENUP COUNTY 9, CARLISLE COUNTY 6
After going scoreless earlier in the day, the Lady Comets found their scoring mojo against Greenup County, but the Lady Musketeers came out victorious with a 9-6 final decision.
Scores started early for both teams as the first inning ended in a 2-2 tie. Carlisle County got things going with Laney Shehorn rounding home on an error after a grounder from Karlie Gibson. They added to their score after Chyenne Geveden made her way home on a ground out from Thomason, one more out ended the top of the inning.
With the game tied early, the Lady Comets added another when Tori Burgess stole home on a wild with Aikins at the plate. Greenup would take a 6-3 lead after the second inning and build to 9-3 before Carlisle could add another run.
They would score a single run in each of the final three innings courtesy of Geveden in the fifth, Rorey Eddlemen in the sixth and Shehorn in the seventh, but the late runs wouldn’t be enough to bounce back, resulting in a 9-6 ballgame.
LIVINGSTON CENTRAL 3, CALLOWAY COUNTY 2
Scoring was far and in between on Tuesday night between Livingston Central and Calloway County. A narrow 3-2 ballgame decided the contest with Livingston holding the advantage in the end.
Livingston scored single runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings to take a 2-0 lead midway through the game. Defenses from both teams took over as the score remained the same until the top of the seventh inning.
Calloway scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh with one out and two runners on. A ground ball single from Bailee Grogan brought home Emily French and nearly brought home Kallie Franklin but she was thrown out at home. A fly ball turned error scored Grogan, but the play ended with the third out, giving Livingston a chance to break the 2-2 tie.
It took extra innings, but Livingston did break the tie when a bunt turned error brought home the winning run.
FAIRHOPE, AL 4, MCCRACKEN COUNTY 3
The McCracken County Lady Mustangs suffered their first loss on Tuesday night, taking on Fairhope, AL on the road. It took nine innings to get the job done, but the Lady Pirates claimed the 4-3 win to hand McCracken County their 11-1 record.
Their loss was part of a three-day Spring Break trip starting in Florida and ending in Alabama. They won their first game on Monday, defeating Niceville, FL 4-2.
Fairhope got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning, but McCracken County fired back with a three-run inning in the top of the third. Ally Hutchins connected for a line drive triple to right fireld sot score Macy Butler and Ellie Shoulders to take the 2-1 lead. KG Walker contributed on the third run when she hit a ground out to bring home Hutchins to take the 3-1 lead.
Defenses took over from there as the score remained until the bottom of the seventh inning. Fairhope score two more to tie the game 3-3 and they would score the final run in the bottom of the ninth.
Addley Leidecker controlled the majority of the game from the circle tossing 107 pitches and 69 strikes. She allowed five hits, three runs, walked three and struck out one through seven innings. Anna Kate Hawes came in for relief allowing one hit, and four walks.
