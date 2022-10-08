The First Region boys and girls soccer tournaments are right around the corner with the girls tournaments starting Monday night at McCracken County High School and the boys starting Tuesday at Marshall County High School. With just the two districts in the First Region for soccer, the runner-up from one region will play the champion of the other region until a champion is crowned. Games each night are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with championship games scheduled for 6 p.m.
McCr
acken County vs. Murray: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Mustangs will play host to the visiting Murray Lady Tigers on Monday night to start the First Region Tournament. McCracken County has only three losses this season going into regionals, one of the three coming from the Murray group. The loss for the Lady Mustangs came on September 8 and was the team’s first loss of the season. However, the Lady Mustangs continue to prove that the youthful roster has what it takes to push deep into the postseason.
Players to watch: Audrey Estes (25 goals, five assists), Katelyn Heider (20 goals, six assists), Kiera Tynes (15 goals, eight assists), Natalie Taylor (eight goals,13 assists) and Karsyn Allard (63 goalkeeper saves, 16 goals allowed).
The Murray Lady Tigers have collected only five losses and are coming off an epic 10-0 win over crosstown rivals Calloway County, which ended the Lady Lakers’ season this past week. While the Lady Tigers remain ready for anything, the loss against Marshall County in the Second District championship only added fuel to Murray’s fire all season long. Heading into the first matchup, it will not be surprising to see the team look back on their strategy from the win over McCracken County.
Players to watch: Kyra Jones (26 goals, five assists), Ava Flota (21 goals, eight assists), Kallen Fuller (18 goals, 26 assists), Bria Stiff (nine goals, 13 assists), and Anastasia Bryson (36 goalkeeper saves, eight goals allowed).
Marshall County vs. St. Mary: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Marshals and St. Mary Lady Vikings will face each other in the second match on Monday night. The two last met on September 13, when Marshall County snagged a 3-0 victory over St. Mary. The Lady Marshals have remained at the top in the First Region, and this season is no different. They were crowned the Second District champs after defeating Murray Thursday night with a 4-0 finish.
Players to watch: Kelsey Crass (25 goals, seven assists), Anna Robertson (19 goals, seven assists), Peyton Lamb (10 goals, five assists), Mia Teague (five goals, 12 assists), and Parker Perry (72 goalkeeper saves, 15 goals allowed).
The St. Mary Lady Vikings have come out to play this season with a resurgence of skill and determination. They defeated Paducah Tilghman in district tournament play to find themselves in the regional tournament for the first time since 2020. Although Marshall County defeated them in regular-season play, the Lady Vikings have repeatedly shown they have a few tricks left up their sleeves.
Players to watch: Katie O’Neill (25 goals, eight assists), Vanessa Becker (10 goals, 22 assists), Ansley Eck (10 goals, seven assists), Miranda Gartner (seven goals, eight assists), and Kaitlynn Burrus (237 goalkeeper saves, 52 goals allowed).
The two winning teams from Monday night will compete on Wednesday for the First Region title and a spot in the Kentucky High School Girls State Soccer Tournament.
Marshall County vs. Paducah Tilghman: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Marshall County and Paducah Tilghman are familiar foes, battling on the soccer field since the beginning of the sport in Western Kentucky. In the last matchup between the two, Marshall County defeated the Blue Tornado 5-2 on Marshall turf. The Marshals have always been a force in the region, and on Tuesday night, it’ll be no different as they take the field to keep the season going.
Players to watch: Jericho Evans (12 goals, 10 assists), Zander Maxlow (10 goals), Logan Parker (nine goals), Logan Davis (five goals), and Steven Claborn (76 goalkeeper saves, 24 goals allowed).
The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado returns to the regional tournament for the first time since 2019 and look to continue to rewrite the script they’ve worked on all season long. This season, Tilghman has collected enough wins to have eyes on them during the tournament and is hungry to keep the season going. The last win for Tilghman against Marshall County came on October 17, 2006, during the First Region tournament.
Players to watch: Myles Middleton (11 goals, three assists), Dawson Black (seven goals, three assists), Mason Atnip (six goals, five assists), Nathanial Skinner (four goals, one assist), and Blain Oliver (91 goalkeeper saves, 61 goals allowed).
McCracken County vs. Calloway County: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
McCracken County has had Calloway County’s number for the last five matchups and look to continue their winning streak against the Lakers. However, the Lakers have pulled off upsets this postseason with the 4-3 win over Murray to end the Tigers season. McCracken County will rely on experienced talent but take note that the Lakers will be waiting for any tiny mishap during the match.
Players to watch: Josh Kuntz (24 goals, 10 assists), Johnny Stevens (13 goals, five assists), Jack Housman (eight goals, one assist), Landon Grace (eight goals, four assists), and Grayson Parish (58 goalkeeper saves, 23 goals allowed).
The Lakers are looking to keep the season alive to earn a spot in the championship match. However, the team will need to work together and outsmart the Mustangs to snag the program’s first win against McCracken County since October 16, 2018, during the First Region tournament. They’ll have all eyes on them as they take the field against McCracken County.
Players to watch: Jude Bazzell (22 goals, nine assists), Bo Stom (nine goals, five assists), Canaan Bazzell (seven goals, six assists), Ivan Damian (five goals, seven assists), and Hunter Williams (48 goalkeeper saves, 22 goals allowed).
The two winning teams from Tuesday night will compete on Thursday for the First Region title and a spot in the Kentucky High School Boys State Soccer Tournament.
