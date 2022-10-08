The First Region boys and girls soccer tournaments are right around the corner with the girls tournaments starting Monday night at McCracken County High School and the boys starting Tuesday at Marshall County High School. With just the two districts in the First Region for soccer, the runner-up from one region will play the champion of the other region until a champion is crowned. Games each night are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with championship games scheduled for 6 p.m.

