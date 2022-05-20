The First Region boys and girls tennis champions and runners-up were decided on Thursday afternoon after four days’ worth of region competition.
Boys and girls singles, doubles and team champions and runners-up were all awarded to cap off local play and prepare the student-athletes for the state opponents.
Boys Doubles Champs: Wyatt Crabtree and Connor McIntosh (McCracken County)
Boys Doubles Runners-up: Eli Acree and Michael East (Mayfield)
Boys Singles Champs: Davis Rowton (Paducah Tilghman)
Boys Singles Runner-up: Whitson McNeill (Paducah Tilghman)
Girls Doubles Champs: Megan and Molly Null (Mayfield)
Girls Doubles Runners-up: Madelyn Duwe and Meghan Gruber (Paducah Tilghman)
Girls Singles Champ: Sophie Hollowell (McCracken County)
Girls Singles Runner-up: Lillie Smith (McCracken County)
Boys Team Champs: Paducah Tilghman
Boys Team Runners-up: McCracken County
Girls Team Champs: McCracken County
Girls Team Runners-up: Mayfield
The State Tournament will begin on Tuesday, May 31 and go through Thursday, June 2 at the Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville, KY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.