As the second half of the 2022-23 high school basketball season begins, the First Region All “A” Classic will kick off this weekend, with local teams battling on the court, hoping to advance to the All “A” State Tournament.
The tournament will begin on Saturday, January 7, and continue throughout the week, with the championship set for Saturday, January 14.
The tournament will feature the following schools: Ballard Memorial, Carlisle County, Christian Fellowship School, Community Christian Academy, Fulton City, Fulton County, Hickman County, Mayfield, Murray, and St. Mary.
Saturdays contests and quarterfinal games will be played at the higher seeds home floor, with the remainder of the tournament taking place at Mayfield High School.
Saturday Girls MatchupsSt. Mary (4-8) vs. Fulton City (2-6)
Time: 10:00 AM
The last contest between St. Mary and Fulton City ended with a 49-37 victory for the Lady Vikings, signifying St. Mary’s return to the court after missing last season. The Lady Vikings were led by Mason Clements, Kaitlynn Burrus, and Ellie Roof, with a combined 36 points. Mia Martin led all scorers in the contest with 21 points for Fulton City.
Martin leads Fulton City with 91 points this season, averaging 13.0 ppg. Burrus leads the St. Mary team with 85 points, averaging 7.1 ppg.
Ballard Memorial (8-6) vs. Community Christian Academy (2-10)
Time: 3:00 PM
The Lady Bombers took the last matchup between the two teams with a 57-18 victory. Nevaeh Yates dominated the court, tallying 21 points in the win. CCA’s Audrey Tucker led her team with seven points in the loss.
In 13 games played, Yates has collected 242 points, averaging 18.6 ppg. Tucker has 66 points in 12 games, leading all scorers for CCA, averaging 5.5 points per game.
Saturday Boys MatchupsCommunity Christian Academy (7-6) vs. Christian Fellowship (3-6)
Time: 6:00 PM
The last contest between the Warriors and Eagles ended with a 67-59 victory for CCA in the Community Christian Academy Christmas Tournament. Prince Kahnplaye led with 36 points for CCA, while Andrew Dunning collected 17 points for CFS.
Elijah Grigg leads all scorers for Christian Fellowship with 167 points in nine games played, averaging 18.6 ppg. Kahnplaye leads CCA with 381 points this season in 13 games, averaging 29.3 points per game.
Fulton County (8-2) vs. Fulton City (2-9)
Time: 1:00 PM
The battle between Fulton has favored Fulton County, winning the last six contests against Fulton City. The previous victory for Fulton City against the Pilots came on January 3, 2020.
The Bulldogs are led by Jamar Martin, who has 145 points in 11 games this season. Martin averages 13.2 points per game. Omarion Pierce leads the Pilots with 156 points, averaging 15.6 ppg in 10 games.
Monday Girls MatchupsMayfield (8-2) vs. Winner of St. Mary/Fulton City
Time: TBA
If St. Mary advances, it will be the first contest between Mayfield and St. Mary this season, neither team having the other on their regular season schedule. If Fulton City advances, it will be a rematch of the Mayfield 56-26 victory on December 6, 2022.
Lay Mayes led the Lady Cardinals with 15 points in the victory, with Skylar Mandry behind her with 14 points. Brittany Maclin led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points in the contest.
Mayes leads Mayfield in scoring, tallying 173 points in 10 games this season. The freshman averages 17.3 points per game.
Murray (4-7) vs. Fulton County (2-5)
Time: 6:00 PM
The last matchup between Murray and Fulton County came on January 19, 2017, with Murray defeating the Lady Pilots 85-25. The latest victory for Fulton County against Murray came on January 22, 2007.
Alyssa Daughrity leads the Lady Tigers with 117 points, averaging 10.6 points per game. JaMesha Brown leads the Lady Pilots with 126 points this season, averaging 18.0 ppg.
Christian Fellowship (9-3) vs. Winner of Ballard Memorial/CCA
Time: 6:30 PM
Christian Fellowship will face the winner between Ballard Memorial and Community Christian Academy on Monday night. The Lady Eagles won the last matchup against Ballard Memorial, 65-41. The previous contest between CFS and CCA came on February 11, 2022, with the Lady Eagles defeating the Warriors with a 54-23 finish.
Gracie Howard leads Christian Fellowship with 264 points this season as a junior in 12 games. Howard averages 22.0 points per game.
Carlisle County (7-4) vs. Hickman County (4-6)
Time: 6:30 PM
The last contest between the Lady Comets and Lady Falcons ended with a Carlisle County overtime 45-41 victory. Kiera Whitaker led Carlisle County with 19 points in the victory. Brooklyn Naranjo led Hickman County with 13 points in the loss.
Whitaker has tallied 197 points this season in 11 games played. She averages 17.9 points per game. Bayleigh Basch leads Hickman County with 99 points in 10 games, averaging 9.9 ppg.
Tuesday Boys MatchupsMurray (7-7) vs. Winner of CCA/CFS
Time: 6:00 PM
On Tuesday night, the Murray Tigers will face the winner between CCA and CFS. The last contest between Murray and CFS came on February 19, 2022, in the Fourth District postseason tournament, where Murray defeated the Eagles 81-42. The previous matchup between Murray and CCA came on January 11, 2022, with an 87-52 Tiger victory.
Lincoln English leads the Murray High School Tigers with 188 points in 14 games. English averages 13.4 points per game.
Carlisle County (6-6) vs. St. Mary (5-9)
Time: 7:00 PM
The last two contests between the Vikings and Comets have been exciting this season. The two will meet again in the tournament on Tuesday. St. Mary snagged the previous matchup with a 59-42 victory. However, in the season’s first contest, Carlisle County upset the Vikings with a 56-53 comeback win in the fourth quarter.
Carlisle County’s Zack Grogan leads his team with 158 points, averaging 13.2 ppg in 12 games. Luke Sims leads St. Mary with 185 points in 14 games this season, averaging 13.2 points per game.
Mayfield (8-3) vs. Winner of Fulton County/Fulton City
Time: TBA
Mayfield will face the winner between Fulton County and Fulton City. The Cardinals defeated Fulton City on December 6, 2022, with a 70-12 finish. The last matchup between Fulton County and Mayfield came on February 1, 2022, with Mayfield taking the 58-44 victory.
Nolan Fulton leads the Cardinals with 102 points this season in 10 games. Fulton averages 10.2 points per game.
Ballard Memorial (10-5) vs. Hickman County (4-10)
Time: 6:30 PM
Ballard Memorial took home a 64-56 victory over Hickman County on December 13, 2022. The Ballard Memorial Bomber Jamison Smith led his team with 16 points. Eli Prince led Hickman County with 15 points in the loss.
DJ Burgdolf leads Hickman County with 174 points in 13 games this season. Burgdolf averages 13.4 points per game. Jace Birney leads Ballard Memorial with 271 points in 15 games, averaging 18.1 ppg.
